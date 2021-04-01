Market cap of Akebia Therapeutics Inc. [AKBA] reaches 532.70M – now what?

Akebia Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: AKBA] closed the trading session at $3.38 on 03/31/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $3.14, while the highest price level was $3.40. The company report on March 30, 2021 that Akebia Submits New Drug Application (NDA) to the FDA for Vadadustat for the Treatment of Anemia Due to Chronic Kidney Disease in Adult Patients on Dialysis and Not on Dialysis.

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: AKBA), a biopharmaceutical company with the purpose of bettering the lives of people impacted by kidney disease, announced that it has submitted a New Drug Application (NDA) to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for vadadustat, Akebia’s investigational oral hypoxia-inducible factor prolyl hydroxylase inhibitor (HIF-PHI), for the treatment of anemia due to chronic kidney disease (CKD) in both adult patients on dialysis and adult patients not on dialysis.

“The submission of the vadadustat NDA for the treatment of anemia due to CKD in both adult patients on dialysis and not on dialysis marks a significant milestone not only for Akebia and our partners, but also for patients living with this disease,” stated John P. Butler, Chief Executive Officer of Akebia. “The Akebia team and our collaborator, Otsuka, did an outstanding job preparing this comprehensive submission, which includes substantial data from over 8,000 patients across 36 clinical trials of vadadustat. We look forward to working with the FDA during the review process, and are excited to continue collaborating with our partners to advance vadadustat for the benefit of patients, subject to regulatory approval.”.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 20.89 percent and weekly performance of 10.62 percent. The stock has been moved at 41.63 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -4.11 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 24.45 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 6.69M shares, AKBA reached to a volume of 5509600 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Akebia Therapeutics Inc. [AKBA]:

Cantor Fitzgerald have made an estimate for Akebia Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on March 08, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on January 29, 2021, representing the official price target for Akebia Therapeutics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $18 to $15, while Needham kept a Buy rating on AKBA stock. On August 06, 2019, analysts decreased their price target for AKBA shares from 19 to 17.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Akebia Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.26, with the Price to Sales ratio for AKBA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.80. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.98, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.71.

AKBA stock trade performance evaluation

Akebia Therapeutics Inc. [AKBA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 10.62. With this latest performance, AKBA shares dropped by -4.11% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 41.63% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -55.34% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AKBA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.20, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.03, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.96 for Akebia Therapeutics Inc. [AKBA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.72, while it was recorded at 3.20 for the last single week of trading, and 5.52 for the last 200 days.

Akebia Therapeutics Inc. [AKBA]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Akebia Therapeutics Inc. [AKBA] shares currently have an operating margin of -88.35 and a Gross Margin at +38.21. Akebia Therapeutics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -129.85.

Return on Total Capital for AKBA is now -59.50, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -88.49. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -119.39, with Return on Assets sitting at -54.19. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Akebia Therapeutics Inc. [AKBA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 51.00. Additionally, AKBA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 33.77, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 19.61. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 48.87, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 32.36.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Akebia Therapeutics Inc. [AKBA] managed to generate an average of -$1,011,760 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.76 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.42.Akebia Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 2.00.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Akebia Therapeutics Inc. [AKBA] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Akebia Therapeutics Inc. posted -0.47/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.62/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 24.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AKBA.

Akebia Therapeutics Inc. [AKBA]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $346 million, or 68.40% of AKBA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AKBA stocks are: STATE STREET CORP with ownership of 22,476,534, which is approximately 46.518% of the company’s market cap and around 1.40% of the total institutional ownership; WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, holding 12,590,463 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $42.62 million in AKBA stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $38.58 million in AKBA stock with ownership of nearly -2.951% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Akebia Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 64 institutional holders increased their position in Akebia Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:AKBA] by around 29,423,928 shares. Additionally, 91 investors decreased positions by around 28,429,095 shares, while 27 investors held positions by with 44,507,863 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 102,360,886 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AKBA stock had 16 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,756,043 shares, while 38 institutional investors sold positions of 16,808,525 shares during the same period.