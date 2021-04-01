Market Analysts see Wave Life Sciences Ltd. [WVE] gaining to $20. Time to buy?

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. [NASDAQ: WVE] stock went on a downward path that fall over -15.94% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -28.19%. The company report on March 30, 2021 that Wave Life Sciences Provides Update on Phase 1b/2a PRECISION-HD Trials.

mHTT results from PRECISION-HD trials do not support further development of WVE-120102 and WVE-120101.

No observed change in wtHTT and NfL during trials.

Over the last 12 months, WVE stock dropped by -35.22%. The average equity rating for WVE stock is currently 2.40, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $300.32 million, with 48.85 million shares outstanding and 39.95 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 704.71K shares, WVE stock reached a trading volume of 7673857 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Wave Life Sciences Ltd. [WVE]:

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for Wave Life Sciences Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 15, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, RBC Capital Mkts raised their target price to Sector Perform. The new note on the price target was released on October 23, 2020, representing the official price target for Wave Life Sciences Ltd. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $33 to $10, while SVB Leerink kept a Mkt Perform rating on WVE stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Wave Life Sciences Ltd. is set at 0.95, with the Price to Sales ratio for WVE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 14.94. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.53, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.66.

WVE Stock Performance Analysis:

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. [WVE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -28.19. With this latest performance, WVE shares dropped by -40.58% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -36.19% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -35.22% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WVE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 26.11, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 19.95, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 30.87 for Wave Life Sciences Ltd. [WVE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.77, while it was recorded at 7.12 for the last single week of trading, and 9.74 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Wave Life Sciences Ltd. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Wave Life Sciences Ltd. [WVE] shares currently have an operating margin of -763.94. Wave Life Sciences Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -746.68.

Return on Total Capital for WVE is now -136.88, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -138.07. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -184.78, with Return on Assets sitting at -53.21. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Wave Life Sciences Ltd. [WVE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 32.33. Additionally, WVE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 24.43, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 10.49. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 30.92, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 21.33.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Wave Life Sciences Ltd. [WVE] managed to generate an average of -$681,409 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.80 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.07.Wave Life Sciences Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

WVE Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Wave Life Sciences Ltd. posted -1.38/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -1.2/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -15.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WVE.

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. [WVE] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $215 million, or 74.60% of WVE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WVE stocks are: RA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. with ownership of 7,775,207, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 1.50% of the total institutional ownership; PRIMECAP MANAGEMENT CO/CA/, holding 3,924,475 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $23.39 million in WVE stocks shares; and NANTAHALA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $20.01 million in WVE stock with ownership of nearly 41.157% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Wave Life Sciences Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 58 institutional holders increased their position in Wave Life Sciences Ltd. [NASDAQ:WVE] by around 5,506,758 shares. Additionally, 54 investors decreased positions by around 6,534,944 shares, while 18 investors held positions by with 24,029,708 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 36,071,410 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WVE stock had 22 new institutional investments in for a total of 988,626 shares, while 24 institutional investors sold positions of 2,497,746 shares during the same period.