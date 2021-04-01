Market Analysts see Advent Technologies Holdings Inc. [ADN] gaining to $18. Time to buy?

Advent Technologies Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: ADN] loss -10.25% or -1.53 points to close at $13.39 with a heavy trading volume of 2134035 shares. The company report on March 31, 2021 that U.S. Department of Defense Selects Advent’s Wearable Fuel Cell for 2021 Validation Program.

Power system developed by Advent subsidiary UltraCell is the only fuel cell solution selected for this year’s DOD program.

Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADN) (“Advent”) and its subsidiary, UltraCell, announced that UltraCell’s 50 W Reformed Methanol Wearable Fuel Cell Power System (“Honey Badger”) has been selected by the U.S. Department of Defense’s National Defense Center for Energy and Environment (“NDCEE”) to take part in its demonstration/validation program for 2021. The NDCEE is a Department of Defense program that addresses high-priority environmental, safety, occupational health and energy technological challenges that are demonstrated and validated at active installations for military application. UltraCell’s “Honey Badger 50” fuel cell is the only fuel cell that is part of this program which supports the U.S. Army’s goal of having a technology-enabled force by 2028.

It opened the trading session at $14.36, the shares rose to $14.43 and dropped to $13.10, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for ADN points out that the company has recorded 28.50% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -33.23% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 973.31K shares, ADN reached to a volume of 2134035 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Advent Technologies Holdings Inc. [ADN]:

Jefferies have made an estimate for Advent Technologies Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 19, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Advent Technologies Holdings Inc. is set at 1.12, with the Price to Sales ratio for ADN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 796.72. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.90, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.00.

Trading performance analysis for ADN stock

Advent Technologies Holdings Inc. [ADN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -12.48. With this latest performance, ADN shares dropped by -11.56% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 28.50% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 33.50% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ADN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.79, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.23, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.02 for Advent Technologies Holdings Inc. [ADN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 14.79, while it was recorded at 14.97 for the last single week of trading, and 12.16 for the last 200 days.

Advent Technologies Holdings Inc. [ADN]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Advent Technologies Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.10 and a Current Ratio set at 0.10.

An analysis of insider ownership at Advent Technologies Holdings Inc. [ADN]

There are presently around $21 million, or 9.90% of ADN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ADN stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 491,400, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 4.80% of the total institutional ownership; EJF CAPITAL LLC, holding 113,936 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.53 million in ADN stocks shares; and AROSA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP, currently with $1.34 million in ADN stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

19 institutional holders increased their position in Advent Technologies Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:ADN] by around 1,228,105 shares. Additionally, 34 investors decreased positions by around 13,293,311 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 12,954,594 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,566,822 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ADN stock had 17 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,166,243 shares, while 30 institutional investors sold positions of 12,884,256 shares during the same period.