Liquid Media Group Ltd. [YVR] Revenue clocked in at $0.04 million, up 168.57% YTD: What’s Next?

Liquid Media Group Ltd. [NASDAQ: YVR] gained 22.16% or 0.76 points to close at $4.19 with a heavy trading volume of 113407498 shares. The company report on March 31, 2021 that UPDATE – Liquid Media to Create Multi-Token IP Platform in Partnership with CurrencyWorks.

Liquid Media Group Ltd. (the “Company”, “Liquid Media” or “Liquid”) (Nasdaq: YVR), a business solutions company empowering independent intellectual property (IP) creators to develop, finance, deliver, license, monetize, and protect their professional video IP globally, announced plans to create the first of its kind multi-token IP platform. Liquid is engaged in partnership discussions for platform engineering with CurrencyWorks (TSX-V: CWRK and OTCQB: CWRK).

The Liquid Media Token Platform (LMPT) will serve to support the evolving needs of film, entertainment and gaming industry professionals, and capture opportunities to conceptualize and create content once, then monetize it in perpetuity.

It opened the trading session at $4.00, the shares rose to $5.19 and dropped to $3.82, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for YVR points out that the company has recorded 195.07% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -229.92% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 7.63M shares, YVR reached to a volume of 113407498 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Liquid Media Group Ltd. [YVR]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Liquid Media Group Ltd. is set at 0.92, with the Price to Sales ratio for YVR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1710.95. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.51, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.04.

Trading performance analysis for YVR stock

Liquid Media Group Ltd. [YVR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.56. With this latest performance, YVR shares gained by 136.06% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 195.07% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 52.36% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for YVR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.22, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.98, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.30 for Liquid Media Group Ltd. [YVR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.46, while it was recorded at 3.81 for the last single week of trading, and 1.82 for the last 200 days.

Liquid Media Group Ltd. [YVR]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Liquid Media Group Ltd. [YVR] shares currently have an operating margin of -17287.95 and a Gross Margin at -1806.19. Liquid Media Group Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -10954.65.

Return on Total Capital for YVR is now -77.24, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -62.10. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -68.00, with Return on Assets sitting at -36.93. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Liquid Media Group Ltd. [YVR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 12.82. Additionally, YVR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 11.36, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 10.15. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.45, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.40.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.09 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.00.Liquid Media Group Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

An analysis of insider ownership at Liquid Media Group Ltd. [YVR]

There are presently around $2 million, or 4.70% of YVR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of YVR stocks are: J. GOLDMAN & CO LP with ownership of 550,002, which is approximately -10.811% of the company’s market cap and around 21.60% of the total institutional ownership; VIRTU FINANCIAL LLC, holding 23,413 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $80000.0 in YVR stocks shares; and RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, currently with $68000.0 in YVR stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Liquid Media Group Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 3 institutional holders increased their position in Liquid Media Group Ltd. [NASDAQ:YVR] by around 54,912 shares. Additionally, 3 investors decreased positions by around 70,571 shares, while 5 investors held positions by with 482,655 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 608,138 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. YVR stock had 3 new institutional investments in for a total of 54,912 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 3,905 shares during the same period.