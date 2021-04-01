Keefe Bruyette slashes price target on AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc. [MITT] – find out why.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc. [NYSE: MITT] closed the trading session at $4.03 on 03/31/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $4.03, while the highest price level was $4.24. The company report on March 23, 2021 that AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. Announces First Quarter 2021 Common Dividend of $0.06 Per Share.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (NYSE: MITT) announced that its Board of Directors has declared a dividend of $0.06 per common share for the first quarter 2021. The dividend is payable on April 30, 2021 to shareholders of record at the close of business on April 1, 2021.

About AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 36.61 percent and weekly performance of -1.23 percent. The stock has been moved at 43.93 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -8.82 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 29.58 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.11M shares, MITT reached to a volume of 1048921 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc. [MITT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MITT shares is $3.58 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MITT stock is a recommendation set at 3.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Keefe Bruyette have made an estimate for AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on February 22, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on November 24, 2020, representing the official price target for AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $3 to $1.75, while Credit Suisse kept a Underperform rating on MITT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc. is set at 0.29, with the Price to Sales ratio for MITT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.25. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.96, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.15.

MITT stock trade performance evaluation

AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc. [MITT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.23. With this latest performance, MITT shares dropped by -8.82% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 43.93% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 47.08% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MITT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.29, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.57, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.26 for AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc. [MITT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.98, while it was recorded at 4.15 for the last single week of trading, and 3.26 for the last 200 days.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc. [MITT]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for MITT is now -13.26, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -45.69. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -66.98, with Return on Assets sitting at -14.67. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc. [MITT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 226.80. Additionally, MITT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 69.40, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 66.37. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 244.29, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 31.24.

Receivables Turnover for the company is -18.97 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of -0.06.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc. [MITT] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc. posted -14.98/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.3/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -5,093.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MITT.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc. [MITT]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $44 million, or 26.40% of MITT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MITT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 2,083,195, which is approximately 79.645% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; ANGELO GORDON & CO LP, holding 1,769,870 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $7.13 million in MITT stocks shares; and SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP, currently with $7.01 million in MITT stock with ownership of nearly 160.058% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 35 institutional holders increased their position in AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc. [NYSE:MITT] by around 3,550,674 shares. Additionally, 29 investors decreased positions by around 5,442,520 shares, while 15 investors held positions by with 1,849,934 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 10,843,128 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MITT stock had 17 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,036,257 shares, while 7 institutional investors sold positions of 4,146,370 shares during the same period.