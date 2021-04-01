Intevac Inc. [IVAC] Stock trading around $7.15 per share: What’s Next?

Intevac Inc. [NASDAQ: IVAC] stock went on an upward path that rose over 31.68% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 28.37%. The company report on March 24, 2021 that Intevac Announces MATRIX Order for Fan-Out Applications in the Advanced Semiconductor Packaging Market.

Intevac, Inc. (Nasdaq: IVAC), a leading supplier of thin-film processing systems, announced an INTEVAC MATRIX® PVD order for fan-out applications in the advanced semiconductor packaging market. This order follows the successful completion of the fan-out evaluation program with a leading outsourced assembly and test company (OSAT) in March 2021, and the system will be both booked and recognized as revenue in the first quarter of 2021.

“The successful completion of the evaluation program, and subsequent purchase order and customer acceptance of the tool, is important validation that the MATRIX PVD fan-out wafer- and panel-level system meets the requirements for the next-generation advanced semiconductor packaging market,” commented Wendell Blonigan, president and chief executive officer of Intevac. “We are pleased to have surmounted pandemic-related challenges, including international travel restrictions, in order to complete the evaluation early in 2021 and book this first MATRIX PVD for advanced semiconductor packaging applications. On our last earnings call, our Q1 outlook was inclusive of the expectation of the program’s successful completion, and system acceptance, booking and revenue, and we are very pleased to announce that the system will be recorded in Q1.”.

Over the last 12 months, IVAC stock rose by 74.82%. The one-year Intevac Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 28.5. The average equity rating for IVAC stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $167.10 million, with 23.86 million shares outstanding and 23.07 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 94.89K shares, IVAC stock reached a trading volume of 4744039 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Intevac Inc. [IVAC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IVAC shares is $10.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IVAC stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Northland Capital have made an estimate for Intevac Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on August 31, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, B. Riley FBR dropped their target price from $9 to $3.75. The new note on the price target was released on March 19, 2020, representing the official price target for Intevac Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $5.50 to $7, while B. Riley FBR kept a Buy rating on IVAC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Intevac Inc. is set at 0.46, with the Price to Sales ratio for IVAC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.71. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.68, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.89. Price to Free Cash Flow for IVAC in the course of the last twelve months was 26.52 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 4.10.

IVAC Stock Performance Analysis:

Intevac Inc. [IVAC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 28.37. With this latest performance, IVAC shares gained by 10.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 25.00% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 74.82% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IVAC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.17, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 72.19, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.43 for Intevac Inc. [IVAC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.51, while it was recorded at 5.87 for the last single week of trading, and 6.11 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Intevac Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Intevac Inc. [IVAC] shares currently have an operating margin of +2.19 and a Gross Margin at +41.11. Intevac Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +1.08.

Return on Total Capital for IVAC is now 1.96, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 0.99. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 1.07, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.83. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Intevac Inc. [IVAC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 9.51. Additionally, IVAC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 8.68, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 7.59. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 6.70, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 6.12.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Intevac Inc. [IVAC] managed to generate an average of $3,926 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.42 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.77.Intevac Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.10 and a Current Ratio set at 5.20.

IVAC Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Intevac Inc. posted -0.05/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.12/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 58.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for IVAC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Intevac Inc. go to 8.00%.

Intevac Inc. [IVAC] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $94 million, or 74.90% of IVAC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of IVAC stocks are: BLEICHROEDER LP with ownership of 4,949,355, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; ROYCE & ASSOCIATES LP, holding 1,732,922 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $9.41 million in IVAC stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $9.25 million in IVAC stock with ownership of nearly 4.952% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Intevac Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 33 institutional holders increased their position in Intevac Inc. [NASDAQ:IVAC] by around 832,595 shares. Additionally, 24 investors decreased positions by around 921,492 shares, while 14 investors held positions by with 15,613,791 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 17,367,878 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. IVAC stock had 9 new institutional investments in for a total of 116,087 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 200,514 shares during the same period.