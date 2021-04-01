Instinet lifts Under Armour Inc. [UA] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Under Armour Inc. [NYSE: UA] gained 3.13% on the last trading session, reaching $18.46 price per share at the time. The company report on March 24, 2021 that Women of Will Sponsorship Program Announces 2021 Hall of Fame Awards Recognizing Female Athletic Programs.

– Premier Sponsorship Program by BSN SPORTS & Powered by Under Armour® Celebrates Women’s High School Athletes and Coaches -.

BSN SPORTS, the nation’s largest direct marketer and distributor of sporting goods to the school and league markets and a division of Varsity Brands, in partnership with Under Armour® (NYSE: UA, UAA), jointly announced recipients of the inaugural Women of Will (“WOW”) Hall of Fame Awards. The first exclusive women’s high school sports sponsorship program of its kind, BSN SPORTS and Under Armour® launched WOW to support coaches and athletic departments across the country in their efforts to empower and encourage the next class of game-changing female athletes. The Hall of Fame Award, initially established in 2019, recognizes the top 5 Athletic Directors based on their commitment to the WOW mission and overall ability to empower female athletes and teams on their school campus.

Under Armour Inc. represents 451.83 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $8.34 billion with the latest information. UA stock price has been found in the range of $17.79 to $18.62.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.96M shares, UA reached a trading volume of 10529555 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Under Armour Inc. [UA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UA shares is $15.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UA stock is a recommendation set at 3.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Instinet have made an estimate for Under Armour Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Reduce, with their previous recommendation back on February 27, 2017. The new note on the price target was released on February 14, 2017, representing the official price target for Under Armour Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $33 to $28, while Stifel kept a Hold rating on UA stock. On October 26, 2016, analysts decreased their price target for UA shares from 49 to 35.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Under Armour Inc. is set at 0.78, with the Price to Sales ratio for UA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.86. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.01.

Trading performance analysis for UA stock

Under Armour Inc. [UA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.76. With this latest performance, UA shares dropped by -2.94% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 88.95% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 129.03% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.54, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.03, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.73 for Under Armour Inc. [UA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 18.02, while it was recorded at 18.13 for the last single week of trading, and 13.13 for the last 200 days.

Under Armour Inc. [UA]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Under Armour Inc. [UA] shares currently have an operating margin of -0.30 and a Gross Margin at +47.88. Under Armour Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -12.28.

Return on Total Capital for UA is now -0.38, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -16.05. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -28.71, with Return on Assets sitting at -11.12. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Under Armour Inc. [UA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 119.66. Additionally, UA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 54.48, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 39.87. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 109.96, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 50.06.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Under Armour Inc. [UA] managed to generate an average of -$33,083 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.15 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.91.

Under Armour Inc. [UA]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Under Armour Inc. posted -0.34/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.21/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -61.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for UA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Under Armour Inc. go to 21.80%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Under Armour Inc. [UA]

There are presently around $3,136 million, or 72.51% of UA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of UA stocks are: WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP with ownership of 28,352,962, which is approximately 8.936% of the company’s market cap and around 16.04% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 20,592,059 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $380.13 million in UA stocks shares; and ADAGE CAPITAL PARTNERS GP, L.L.C., currently with $302.16 million in UA stock with ownership of nearly -0.05% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Under Armour Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 159 institutional holders increased their position in Under Armour Inc. [NYSE:UA] by around 23,575,272 shares. Additionally, 157 investors decreased positions by around 16,100,178 shares, while 109 investors held positions by with 130,214,411 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 169,889,861 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. UA stock had 59 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,342,724 shares, while 39 institutional investors sold positions of 4,865,789 shares during the same period.