GrowGeneration Corp. [GRWG] is 23.55% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

GrowGeneration Corp. [NASDAQ: GRWG] stock went on an upward path that rose over 12.07% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 8.47%. The company report on March 25, 2021 that GrowGeneration Corp. to Host Earnings Call.

GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) will be discussing their earnings results in their 2020 Fourth Quarter Earnings call to be held on March 25, 2021 at 9:00 AM Eastern Time.

To listen to the event live or access a replay of the call – visit https://www.investornetwork.com/event/presentation/75439.

Over the last 12 months, GRWG stock rose by 1204.20%. The one-year GrowGeneration Corp. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 11.05. The average equity rating for GRWG stock is currently 2.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $2.76 billion, with 47.88 million shares outstanding and 41.89 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.74M shares, GRWG stock reached a trading volume of 3366047 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on GrowGeneration Corp. [GRWG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GRWG shares is $55.86 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GRWG stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

ROTH Capital have made an estimate for GrowGeneration Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 13, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on January 12, 2021, representing the official price target for GrowGeneration Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $45 to $54, while Alliance Global Partners kept a Neutral rating on GRWG stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for GrowGeneration Corp. is set at 5.75, with the Price to Sales ratio for GRWG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 17.59. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 21.24, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.00.

GRWG Stock Performance Analysis:

GrowGeneration Corp. [GRWG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.47. With this latest performance, GRWG shares gained by 1.16% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 210.17% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 1204.20% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GRWG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.59, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.60, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.22 for GrowGeneration Corp. [GRWG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 50.46, while it was recorded at 45.08 for the last single week of trading, and 28.01 for the last 200 days.

Insight into GrowGeneration Corp. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and GrowGeneration Corp. [GRWG] shares currently have an operating margin of +4.36 and a Gross Margin at +20.70. GrowGeneration Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.76.

Return on Total Capital for GRWG is now 4.31, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.76. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 2.87, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.50. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, GrowGeneration Corp. [GRWG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 4.01. Additionally, GRWG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 3.86, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 3.59. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 3.04, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 2.92.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 33.27 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.91.GrowGeneration Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.20 and a Current Ratio set at 5.00.

GRWG Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, GrowGeneration Corp. posted -0.01/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.03/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -133.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GRWG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for GrowGeneration Corp. go to 20.00%.

GrowGeneration Corp. [GRWG] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1,003 million, or 53.70% of GRWG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GRWG stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 2,711,140, which is approximately 12.268% of the company’s market cap and around 4.50% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 2,182,039 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $108.43 million in GRWG stocks shares; and ETF MANAGERS GROUP, LLC, currently with $80.27 million in GRWG stock with ownership of nearly 72.626% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in GrowGeneration Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 146 institutional holders increased their position in GrowGeneration Corp. [NASDAQ:GRWG] by around 6,689,707 shares. Additionally, 54 investors decreased positions by around 2,964,207 shares, while 11 investors held positions by with 12,959,843 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 22,613,757 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GRWG stock had 97 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,985,647 shares, while 15 institutional investors sold positions of 1,027,525 shares during the same period.