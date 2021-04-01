Greenlane Holdings Inc. [GNLN] moved up 29.71: Why It’s Important

Greenlane Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: GNLN] jumped around 1.21 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $5.30 at the close of the session, up 29.71%. The company report on April 1, 2021 that MERGER INVESTIGATION NOTICE: Kaskela Law LLC Announces Shareholder Investigation of Greenlane Holdings, Inc. – GNLN.

Kaskela Law LLC announces that is investigating Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (“Greenlane” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: GNLN) on behalf of the Company’s shareholders.

On March 31, 2021, Greenlane announced that it had entered into an agreement to merge with KushCo Holdings, Inc. (“KushCo”) (OTCQX: KSHB). According to the announcement, in connection with the proposed transaction Greenlane plans to issue fractional shares of the Company’s common stock to KushCo stockholders, who are expected to own approximately 50% of the combined company upon completion of the transaction.

Greenlane Holdings Inc. stock is now 33.96% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. GNLN Stock saw the intraday high of $5.75 and lowest of $4.52 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 8.73, which means current price is +34.99% above from all time high which was touched on 02/10/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 703.37K shares, GNLN reached a trading volume of 17213677 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Greenlane Holdings Inc. [GNLN]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for Greenlane Holdings Inc. is set at 0.61, with the Price to Sales ratio for GNLN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.50. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.68, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.04.

How has GNLN stock performed recently?

Greenlane Holdings Inc. [GNLN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.02. With this latest performance, GNLN shares dropped by -7.09% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 146.74% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 208.43% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GNLN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.34, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.78, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.03 for Greenlane Holdings Inc. [GNLN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.49, while it was recorded at 4.69 for the last single week of trading, and 3.90 for the last 200 days.

Greenlane Holdings Inc. [GNLN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Greenlane Holdings Inc. [GNLN] shares currently have an operating margin of -13.05 and a Gross Margin at -0.72. Greenlane Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -5.26.

Return on Total Capital for GNLN is now -27.51, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -23.71. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -90.95, with Return on Assets sitting at -8.41. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Greenlane Holdings Inc. [GNLN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 59.93. Additionally, GNLN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 37.47, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 8.77. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 53.78, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 33.63.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Greenlane Holdings Inc. [GNLN] managed to generate an average of -$27,791 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 22.69 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.60.Greenlane Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 2.70.

Earnings analysis for Greenlane Holdings Inc. [GNLN]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Greenlane Holdings Inc. posted -0.14/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.12/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -16.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GNLN.

Insider trade positions for Greenlane Holdings Inc. [GNLN]

There are presently around $20 million, or 39.50% of GNLN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GNLN stocks are: ADVISORSHARES INVESTMENTS LLC with ownership of 1,156,524, which is approximately 154.987% of the company’s market cap and around 2.80% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 603,037 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.47 million in GNLN stocks shares; and PURA VIDA INVESTMENTS, LLC, currently with $1.66 million in GNLN stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Greenlane Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 19 institutional holders increased their position in Greenlane Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:GNLN] by around 1,076,728 shares. Additionally, 18 investors decreased positions by around 765,964 shares, while 17 investors held positions by with 2,992,733 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 4,835,425 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GNLN stock had 5 new institutional investments in for a total of 165,223 shares, while 6 institutional investors sold positions of 87,936 shares during the same period.