Dawson James slashes price target on ProPhase Labs Inc. [PRPH] – find out why.

ProPhase Labs Inc. [NASDAQ: PRPH] gained 17.94% on the last trading session, reaching $7.39 price per share at the time. The company report on March 31, 2021 that ProPhase Labs, Inc. to Host Earnings Call.

ProPhase Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPH) will be discussing their earnings results in their 2020 Fourth Quarter Earnings call to be held on March 31, 2021 at 4:30 PM Eastern Time.

To listen to the event live or access a replay of the call – visit https://www.investornetwork.com/event/presentation/75704.

ProPhase Labs Inc. represents 11.60 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $111.15 million with the latest information. PRPH stock price has been found in the range of $6.65 to $7.88.

If compared to the average trading volume of 228.39K shares, PRPH reached a trading volume of 7472283 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about ProPhase Labs Inc. [PRPH]:

Dawson James have made an estimate for ProPhase Labs Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 20, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ProPhase Labs Inc. is set at 0.73, with the Price to Sales ratio for PRPH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.89. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.95, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.82. Price to Free Cash Flow for PRPH in the course of the last twelve months was 222.29 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 7.40.

Trading performance analysis for PRPH stock

ProPhase Labs Inc. [PRPH] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.72. With this latest performance, PRPH shares dropped by -5.56% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 102.60% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 289.21% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PRPH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.35, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.58, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.64 for ProPhase Labs Inc. [PRPH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.74, while it was recorded at 6.56 for the last single week of trading, and 6.46 for the last 200 days.

ProPhase Labs Inc. [PRPH]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and ProPhase Labs Inc. [PRPH] shares currently have an operating margin of -32.80 and a Gross Margin at +26.48. ProPhase Labs Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -31.45.

Return on Total Capital for PRPH is now -23.36, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -22.40. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -22.40, with Return on Assets sitting at -18.82.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, ProPhase Labs Inc. [PRPH] managed to generate an average of -$64,708 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.35 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.60.ProPhase Labs Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 7.40 and a Current Ratio set at 8.30.

An analysis of insider ownership at ProPhase Labs Inc. [PRPH]

There are presently around $3 million, or 3.20% of PRPH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PRPH stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 275,010, which is approximately 25.284% of the company’s market cap and around 24.22% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 63,293 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.4 million in PRPH stocks shares; and NORTHERN TRUST CORP, currently with $0.29 million in PRPH stock with ownership of nearly 14.456% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in ProPhase Labs Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 11 institutional holders increased their position in ProPhase Labs Inc. [NASDAQ:PRPH] by around 129,435 shares. Additionally, 5 investors decreased positions by around 121,559 shares, while 2 investors held positions by with 224,636 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 475,630 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PRPH stock had 5 new institutional investments in for a total of 43,651 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 25,555 shares during the same period.