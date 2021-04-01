Credit Suisse slashes price target on NextEra Energy Inc. [NEE] – find out why.

NextEra Energy Inc. [NYSE: NEE] stock went on an upward path that rose over 1.87% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 3.82%. The company report on April 1, 2021 that NextEra Energy Transmission completes acquisition of independent transmission company.

NextEra Energy Transmission, LLC, a subsidiary of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE: NEE), announced it has completed the previously announced acquisition of GridLiance Holdco, LP and GridLiance GP, LLC (GridLiance) from affiliates of Blackstone for approximately $660 million, including the assumption of debt.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

“We are pleased to have completed the acquisition of GridLiance and welcome their team into the NextEra Energy family,” said Jim Robo, chairman and CEO of NextEra Energy. “This acquisition furthers our goal of creating America’s leading competitive transmission company and is consistent with our strategy of adding high-quality regulated assets to our portfolio.”.

Over the last 12 months, NEE stock rose by 25.69%. The one-year NextEra Energy Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 13.59. The average equity rating for NEE stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $146.97 billion, with 1.96 billion shares outstanding and 1.96 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 9.40M shares, NEE stock reached a trading volume of 9412561 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on NextEra Energy Inc. [NEE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NEE shares is $87.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NEE stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for NextEra Energy Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on March 08, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Bernstein raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on March 03, 2021, representing the official price target for NextEra Energy Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $229, while Seaport Global Securities analysts kept a Buy rating on NEE stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for NextEra Energy Inc. is set at 2.00, with the Price to Sales ratio for NEE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.17. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.06, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.57. Price to Free Cash Flow for NEE in the course of the last twelve months was 28.18 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.40.

NEE Stock Performance Analysis:

NextEra Energy Inc. [NEE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.82. With this latest performance, NEE shares gained by 0.09% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 6.82% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 25.69% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NEE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.39, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.24, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.63 for NextEra Energy Inc. [NEE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 77.68, while it was recorded at 74.43 for the last single week of trading, and 73.18 for the last 200 days.

Insight into NextEra Energy Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and NextEra Energy Inc. [NEE] shares currently have an operating margin of +23.57 and a Gross Margin at +33.58. NextEra Energy Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +17.09.

Return on Total Capital for NEE is now 4.51, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.79. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.94, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.38. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, NextEra Energy Inc. [NEE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 133.19. Additionally, NEE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 57.12, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 38.09. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 116.36, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 49.90.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, NextEra Energy Inc. [NEE] managed to generate an average of $211,522 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.91 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.14.NextEra Energy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.50.

NEE Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, NextEra Energy Inc. posted 0.59/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.56/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 5.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NEE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for NextEra Energy Inc. go to 8.59%.

NextEra Energy Inc. [NEE] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $114,599 million, or 80.00% of NEE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NEE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 176,104,080, which is approximately -1.025% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 152,456,175 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $11.53 billion in NEE stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $7.45 billion in NEE stock with ownership of nearly -3.48% of the company’s market capitalization.

1,126 institutional holders increased their position in NextEra Energy Inc. [NYSE:NEE] by around 59,243,916 shares. Additionally, 807 investors decreased positions by around 63,599,274 shares, while 235 investors held positions by with 1,392,822,594 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,515,665,784 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NEE stock had 286 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,592,311 shares, while 65 institutional investors sold positions of 2,288,932 shares during the same period.