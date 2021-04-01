Coupang Inc. [CPNG] is 0.20% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Coupang Inc. [NYSE: CPNG] jumped around 0.6 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $49.35 at the close of the session, up 1.23%. The company report on March 16, 2021 that Coupang Announces Partial Early Lock-Up Release.

Coupang, Inc. (NYSE: CPNG), one of Asia’s largest eCommerce companies, confirmed that conditions were satisfied for a partial early lock-up release that will occur at the open of trading on March 18, 2021 with respect to its shares of Class A common stock, par value $0.0001 per share (the “shares”), pursuant to the terms of certain lock-up agreements (“lock-up agreements”) entered into by Coupang’s directors, officers, and affiliated entities with the underwriters of Coupang’s initial public offering.

Pursuant to the terms of the lock-up agreements, the restricted period will end with respect to all outstanding shares held as of February 26, 2021 by employees of Coupang (excluding officers who are subject to Section 16 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and their affiliates) as of December 31, 2020 (collectively, the “Early Release Employee Group”), including any shares held by any trust for the direct or indirect benefit of a lock-up party or of an immediate family member of the lock-up party, in each case to the extent received in their capacity as an employee of Coupang. The conditions for this early release were satisfied as of the close of trading on March 15, 2021.

Compared to the average trading volume of 17.36M shares, CPNG reached a trading volume of 8018381 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Coupang Inc. [CPNG]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for Coupang Inc. is set at 4.40, with the Price to Sales ratio for CPNG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.10.

How has CPNG stock performed recently?

Coupang Inc. [CPNG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 12.70.

Coupang Inc. [CPNG]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Coupang Inc. [CPNG] shares currently have an operating margin of -4.41 and a Gross Margin at +16.60. Coupang Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -3.97.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 177.15 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 2.88.