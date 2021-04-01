Conn’s Inc. [CONN] Is Currently 24.28 above its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Conn’s Inc. [NASDAQ: CONN] closed the trading session at $19.45 on 03/31/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $16.10, while the highest price level was $19.89. The company report on March 31, 2021 that Conn’s, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Results.

Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ: CONN) (“Conn’s” or the “Company”), a specialty retailer of furniture and mattresses, home appliances, consumer electronics and home office products, and provider of consumer credit, announced its financial results for the quarter ended January 31, 2021.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

“Throughout fiscal year 2021, we took decisive actions focused on supporting our employees, customers, and communities, while de-risking our business, enhancing our balance sheet, and investing in digital and e-commerce. These actions combined with the dedication of our associates directly contributed to our ability to successfully navigate the COVID-19 pandemic. Quarterly same store sales improved sequentially throughout fiscal year 2021, despite continued conservative underwriting strategies, which we believe demonstrates strong underlying demand for our products, and we anticipate positive same store sales momentum will continue into fiscal year 2022,” stated Norm Miller, Conn’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 66.38 percent and weekly performance of 40.84 percent. The stock has been moved at 83.84 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 36.40 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 51.60 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 293.42K shares, CONN reached to a volume of 2990253 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Conn’s Inc. [CONN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CONN shares is $14.17 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CONN stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Oppenheimer have made an estimate for Conn’s Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Perform, with their previous recommendation back on April 15, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Stephens raised their target price from $20 to $6. The new note on the price target was released on March 23, 2020, representing the official price target for Conn’s Inc. stock. On December 10, 2019, analysts decreased their price target for CONN shares from 30 to 23.50.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Conn’s Inc. is set at 1.18, with the Price to Sales ratio for CONN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.39. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.07, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.79. Price to Free Cash Flow for CONN in the course of the last twelve months was 1.74 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.50.

CONN stock trade performance evaluation

Conn’s Inc. [CONN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 40.84. With this latest performance, CONN shares gained by 36.40% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 83.84% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 365.31% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CONN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 71.73, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 77.43, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 68.04 for Conn’s Inc. [CONN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 15.08, while it was recorded at 16.19 for the last single week of trading, and 12.11 for the last 200 days.

Conn’s Inc. [CONN]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Conn’s Inc. [CONN] shares currently have an operating margin of +8.92 and a Gross Margin at +54.80. Conn’s Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.63.

Return on Total Capital for CONN is now 7.66, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.20. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 8.98, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.69. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Conn’s Inc. [CONN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 221.72. Additionally, CONN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 68.92, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 61.50. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 215.99, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 67.13.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Conn’s Inc. [CONN] managed to generate an average of $12,656 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.10 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.74.Conn’s Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.50 and a Current Ratio set at 4.50.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Conn’s Inc. [CONN] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Conn’s Inc. posted -1.89/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.32/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -490.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CONN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Conn’s Inc. go to 23.00%.

Conn’s Inc. [CONN]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $240 million, or 53.50% of CONN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CONN stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 3,013,846, which is approximately -2.032% of the company’s market cap and around 8.60% of the total institutional ownership; DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP, holding 2,176,690 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $34.06 million in CONN stocks shares; and COOPER CREEK PARTNERS MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $17.56 million in CONN stock with ownership of nearly 136.252% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Conn’s Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 48 institutional holders increased their position in Conn’s Inc. [NASDAQ:CONN] by around 1,693,967 shares. Additionally, 68 investors decreased positions by around 2,198,792 shares, while 26 investors held positions by with 11,414,141 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 15,306,900 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CONN stock had 18 new institutional investments in for a total of 334,243 shares, while 14 institutional investors sold positions of 628,075 shares during the same period.