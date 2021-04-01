Compass Point slashes price target on Citizens Financial Group Inc. [CFG] – find out why.

Citizens Financial Group Inc. [NYSE: CFG] slipped around -0.63 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $44.15 at the close of the session, down -1.41%. The company report on March 27, 2021 that Citizens Financial Group Announces Earnings Conference Call Schedule for 2022 Quarterly Financial Results.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE: CFG) announced plans to release 2022 quarterly financial results and host live conference calls on the following dates.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

First Quarter 2022 – Tuesday, April 19, 2022 at 9 am ET.

Citizens Financial Group Inc. stock is now 23.46% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. CFG Stock saw the intraday high of $45.00 and lowest of $44.03 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 47.56, which means current price is +26.43% above from all time high which was touched on 03/18/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 5.45M shares, CFG reached a trading volume of 6844829 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Citizens Financial Group Inc. [CFG]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CFG shares is $46.37 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CFG stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Compass Point have made an estimate for Citizens Financial Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 12, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on January 12, 2021, representing the official price target for Citizens Financial Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $32 to $34, while Keefe Bruyette kept a Mkt Perform rating on CFG stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Citizens Financial Group Inc. is set at 1.74, with the Price to Sales ratio for CFG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.43. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.91, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 35.90.

How has CFG stock performed recently?

Citizens Financial Group Inc. [CFG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.52. With this latest performance, CFG shares dropped by -0.70% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 78.17% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 134.72% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CFG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.23, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.01, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.62 for Citizens Financial Group Inc. [CFG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 42.10, while it was recorded at 44.28 for the last single week of trading, and 32.24 for the last 200 days.

Citizens Financial Group Inc. [CFG]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Citizens Financial Group Inc. [CFG] shares currently have an operating margin of +17.94. Citizens Financial Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +14.61.

Return on Total Capital for CFG is now 3.74, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.27. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 4.71, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.61. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Citizens Financial Group Inc. [CFG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 41.56. Additionally, CFG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 29.36, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 5.14. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 37.04, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 23.90.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Citizens Financial Group Inc. [CFG] managed to generate an average of $60,111 per employee.

Earnings analysis for Citizens Financial Group Inc. [CFG]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Citizens Financial Group Inc. posted 0.03/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.37/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -91.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CFG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Citizens Financial Group Inc. go to -2.76%.

Insider trade positions for Citizens Financial Group Inc. [CFG]

There are presently around $17,550 million, or 96.40% of CFG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CFG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 48,912,586, which is approximately -1.196% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 40,484,257 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.79 billion in CFG stocks shares; and CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS, currently with $1.44 billion in CFG stock with ownership of nearly 35.412% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Citizens Financial Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 313 institutional holders increased their position in Citizens Financial Group Inc. [NYSE:CFG] by around 28,362,430 shares. Additionally, 285 investors decreased positions by around 33,077,862 shares, while 61 investors held positions by with 336,069,045 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 397,509,337 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CFG stock had 108 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,585,382 shares, while 49 institutional investors sold positions of 3,712,742 shares during the same period.