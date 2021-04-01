CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. [CASI] stock Initiated by Oppenheimer analyst, price target now $5

CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: CASI] traded at a high on 03/31/21, posting a 20.60 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $2.40. The company report on March 30, 2021 that CASI Pharmaceuticals Announces Full Year 2020 Financial Results.

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: CASI), a U.S. biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing innovative therapeutics and pharmaceutical products, reported financial results for the year ended December 31, 2020 and provided an update on key highlights for 2021.

Wei-Wu He, Ph.D., CASI’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, commented, “Despite the ongoing challenges presented by the pandemic, we are continuing to execute across each of our targeted initiatives, chiefly with respect to strategic growth through tactical business development, as evidenced by our recently announced in-licensing of a first-in-class VCP/p97 inhibitor for hematological malignancies and solid tumors from Cleave Therapeutics. Additionally, we remain laser focused on driving commercial preparations in advance of the CAR-T NDA filing, which is well positioned for success given the relatively lower cost of goods and potentially swifter regulatory pathway afforded by launching in the Greater China market.”.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 18458004 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. stands at 11.11% while the volatility over the past one month is 7.85%.

The market cap for CASI stock reached $281.59 million, with 117.94 million shares outstanding and 80.59 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 755.51K shares, CASI reached a trading volume of 18458004 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. [CASI]?

Oppenheimer have made an estimate for CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on October 23, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Maxim Group raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on September 22, 2016, representing the official price target for CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $2.50 to $3, while H.C. Wainwright kept a Buy rating on CASI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 0.19, with the Price to Sales ratio for CASI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 24.07. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.08, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.65.

How has CASI stock performed recently?

CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. [CASI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 24.35. With this latest performance, CASI shares dropped by -2.83% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 54.84% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 17.65% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CASI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.07, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.49, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.19 for CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. [CASI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.75, while it was recorded at 2.08 for the last single week of trading, and 2.29 for the last 200 days.

CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. [CASI]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. [CASI] shares currently have an operating margin of -968.07 and a Gross Margin at -32.78. CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1114.31.

Return on Total Capital for CASI is now -38.67, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -50.18. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -50.46, with Return on Assets sitting at -42.61. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. [CASI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 3.02. Additionally, CASI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 2.93, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 2.14. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1.40, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.36.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. [CASI] managed to generate an average of -$368,256 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.39 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.04.CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 14.90 and a Current Ratio set at 15.00.

Earnings analysis for CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. [CASI]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. posted -0.09/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.11/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 18.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CASI.

Insider trade positions for CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. [CASI]

There are presently around $82 million, or 33.60% of CASI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CASI stocks are: IDG-ACCEL CHINA GROWTH FUND III ASSOCIATES L.P. with ownership of 7,973,536, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 3.80% of the total institutional ownership; CONSONANCE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP, holding 7,576,431 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $15.08 million in CASI stocks shares; and FEDERATED HERMES, INC., currently with $13.93 million in CASI stock with ownership of nearly 1.449% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 42 institutional holders increased their position in CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ:CASI] by around 3,739,721 shares. Additionally, 24 investors decreased positions by around 1,915,520 shares, while 14 investors held positions by with 35,769,901 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 41,425,142 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CASI stock had 12 new institutional investments in for a total of 196,628 shares, while 7 institutional investors sold positions of 141,392 shares during the same period.