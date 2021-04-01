Boston Scientific Corporation [BSX] Stock trading around $38.65 per share: What’s Next?

Boston Scientific Corporation [NYSE: BSX] plunged by -$0.31 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $39.10 during the day while it closed the day at $38.65. The company report on March 26, 2021 that Boston Scientific Announces Conference Call Discussing First Quarter 2021 Results and Participation in Truist Securities 2021 Life Sciences Summit.

Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE: BSX) will webcast its conference call discussing financial results and business highlights for the first quarter ending March 31, 2021 on Wednesday, April 28, 2021 at 8:00 a.m. EDT. The call will be hosted by Mike Mahoney, chairman and chief executive officer, and Dan Brennan, executive vice president and chief financial officer. The company will issue a news release announcing financial results for the first quarter on April 28 prior to the conference call.

On May 5, 2021, Susie Lisa, vice president, Investor Relations and Lauren Tengler, director, Investor Relations will participate in a 40-minute question-and-answer session with the host analyst at the Truist Securities 2021 Life Sciences Summit. The session will begin at approximately 10:30 a.m. EDT.

Boston Scientific Corporation stock has also gained 2.85% of its value over the past 7 days. However, BSX stock has inclined by 8.87% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 2.36% and gained 7.51% year-on date.

The market cap for BSX stock reached $54.47 billion, with 1.43 billion shares outstanding and 1.40 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 9.91M shares, BSX reached a trading volume of 5749380 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BSX shares is $43.36 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BSX stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Truist have made an estimate for Boston Scientific Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 17, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wolfe Research raised their target price to Peer Perform. The new note on the price target was released on September 11, 2020, representing the official price target for Boston Scientific Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $40, while SVB Leerink analysts kept a Mkt Perform rating on BSX stock. On April 01, 2020, analysts decreased their price target for BSX shares from 46 to 38.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Boston Scientific Corporation is set at 0.84, with the Price to Sales ratio for BSX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.49. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.60, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.23. Price to Free Cash Flow for BSX in the course of the last twelve months was 48.12 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.50.

Boston Scientific Corporation [BSX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.85. With this latest performance, BSX shares dropped by -0.28% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 2.36% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 18.45% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BSX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.26, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.08, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.57 for Boston Scientific Corporation [BSX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 38.21, while it was recorded at 38.47 for the last single week of trading, and 37.36 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Boston Scientific Corporation [BSX] shares currently have an operating margin of +6.06 and a Gross Margin at +56.25. Boston Scientific Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -0.83.

Return on Total Capital for BSX is now 2.44, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -0.34. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -0.56, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.27. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Boston Scientific Corporation [BSX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 62.73. Additionally, BSX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 38.55, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 31.24. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 62.18, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 38.21.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Boston Scientific Corporation [BSX] managed to generate an average of -$2,158 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.72 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.32.Boston Scientific Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Boston Scientific Corporation posted 0.28/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.31/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -9.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BSX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Boston Scientific Corporation go to 6.55%.

There are presently around $49,084 million, or 92.90% of BSX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BSX stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 133,511,038, which is approximately 3.614% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 110,781,158 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.28 billion in BSX stocks shares; and WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, currently with $2.99 billion in BSX stock with ownership of nearly 31.849% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Boston Scientific Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 451 institutional holders increased their position in Boston Scientific Corporation [NYSE:BSX] by around 156,855,713 shares. Additionally, 383 investors decreased positions by around 196,370,888 shares, while 106 investors held positions by with 916,733,951 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,269,960,552 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BSX stock had 120 new institutional investments in for a total of 16,945,422 shares, while 98 institutional investors sold positions of 28,438,563 shares during the same period.