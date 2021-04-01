Blink Charging Co. [BLNK] Revenue clocked in at $4.50 million, down -3.86% YTD: What’s Next?

Blink Charging Co. [NASDAQ: BLNK] closed the trading session at $41.10 on 03/31/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $37.7175, while the highest price level was $41.64. The company report on March 26, 2021 that BLINK CHARGING ANNOUNCES FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2020 RESULTS.

Fourth Quarter Revenue Grew 250%; Full Year 2020 Revenue Grew 121%.

1,136 Commercial and Residential EV Charging Stations were Contracted, Sold, Deployed, or Acquired During Fourth Quarter 2020.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -3.86 percent and weekly performance of 17.14 percent. The stock has been moved at 311.41 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 8.24 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 1.72 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 9.12M shares, BLNK reached to a volume of 5695413 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Blink Charging Co. [BLNK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BLNK shares is $42.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BLNK stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cowen have made an estimate for Blink Charging Co. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on March 09, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, ROTH Capital raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on February 05, 2021, representing the official price target for Blink Charging Co. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Blink Charging Co. is set at 4.41, with the Price to Sales ratio for BLNK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 371.18. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 79.04, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.37.

BLNK stock trade performance evaluation

Blink Charging Co. [BLNK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 17.14. With this latest performance, BLNK shares gained by 8.24% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 311.41% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 2275.72% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BLNK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.96, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.16, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.92 for Blink Charging Co. [BLNK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 42.98, while it was recorded at 36.82 for the last single week of trading, and 22.39 for the last 200 days.

Blink Charging Co. [BLNK]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Blink Charging Co. [BLNK] shares currently have an operating margin of -285.94 and a Gross Margin at -179.80. Blink Charging Co.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -286.45.

Return on Total Capital for BLNK is now -97.76, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -101.21. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -103.16, with Return on Assets sitting at -76.76. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Blink Charging Co. [BLNK] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 5.74. Additionally, BLNK Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 5.43, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 4.52. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 2.14, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 2.03.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 11.16 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.27.Blink Charging Co.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.60 and a Current Ratio set at 3.10.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Blink Charging Co. [BLNK] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Blink Charging Co. posted -0.11/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.09/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -22.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BLNK.

Blink Charging Co. [BLNK]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $316 million, or 18.80% of BLNK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BLNK stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1,075,130, which is approximately 33.732% of the company’s market cap and around 3.50% of the total institutional ownership; STATE STREET CORP, holding 1,048,769 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $43.1 million in BLNK stocks shares; and INVESCO LTD., currently with $34.13 million in BLNK stock with ownership of nearly -55.808% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Blink Charging Co. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 97 institutional holders increased their position in Blink Charging Co. [NASDAQ:BLNK] by around 4,293,660 shares. Additionally, 33 investors decreased positions by around 2,504,866 shares, while 5 investors held positions by with 882,327 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 7,680,853 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BLNK stock had 73 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,384,523 shares, while 13 institutional investors sold positions of 223,784 shares during the same period.