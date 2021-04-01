Bernstein lifts HDFC Bank Limited [HDB] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

HDFC Bank Limited [NYSE: HDB] slipped around -3.21 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $77.69 at the close of the session, down -3.97%. The company report on November 3, 2020 that HDFC Bank Is Numero Uno in Indian Financial Sector: Asiamoney Poll.

Secures coveted honour for 2nd year in a row.

HDFC Bank Ltd. has been voted ‘Most Outstanding Company – Financial Sector’ in India, in a poll conducted by the well-known publication Asiamoney. Over 824 fund managers, buy-side analysts, bankers and research analysts voted across 12 markets in Asia. More than 4,000 votes were received for publicly listed companies. Asiamoney asks participants in the poll to consider the company’s overall performance including its financials, management team, IR activities and CSR initiatives.

HDFC Bank Limited stock is now 7.51% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. HDB Stock saw the intraday high of $78.77 and lowest of $76.91 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 84.70, which means current price is +12.94% above from all time high which was touched on 02/16/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.44M shares, HDB reached a trading volume of 2761287 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about HDFC Bank Limited [HDB]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HDB shares is $96.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HDB stock is a recommendation set at 1.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Bernstein have made an estimate for HDFC Bank Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on September 09, 2019. The new note on the price target was released on June 11, 2019, representing the official price target for HDFC Bank Limited stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for HDFC Bank Limited is set at 2.28, with the Price to Sales ratio for HDB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 13.65. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 30.86.

How has HDB stock performed recently?

HDFC Bank Limited [HDB] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.47. With this latest performance, HDB shares dropped by -6.17% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 58.68% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 102.00% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HDB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.24, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.45, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.95 for HDFC Bank Limited [HDB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 79.51, while it was recorded at 79.01 for the last single week of trading, and 62.30 for the last 200 days.

HDFC Bank Limited [HDB]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and HDFC Bank Limited [HDB] shares currently have an operating margin of +25.84. HDFC Bank Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +18.45.

Return on Total Capital for HDB is now 10.87, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 7.81. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 16.52, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.90. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, HDFC Bank Limited [HDB] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 115.72. Additionally, HDB Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 53.64, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 12.91. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 113.66, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 52.69.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, HDFC Bank Limited [HDB] managed to generate an average of $2,329,975 per employee.

Earnings analysis for HDFC Bank Limited [HDB]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, HDFC Bank Limited posted 0.55/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.47/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 17.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HDB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for HDFC Bank Limited go to 23.80%.

Insider trade positions for HDFC Bank Limited [HDB]

Positions in HDFC Bank Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 286 institutional holders increased their position in HDFC Bank Limited [NYSE:HDB] by around 48,630,308 shares. Additionally, 163 investors decreased positions by around 21,942,504 shares, while 66 investors held positions by with 281,414,748 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 351,987,560 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HDB stock had 88 new institutional investments in for a total of 25,905,831 shares, while 30 institutional investors sold positions of 2,502,538 shares during the same period.