Berkeley Lights Inc. [BLI] Revenue clocked in at $64.30 million, down -43.82% YTD: What’s Next?

Berkeley Lights Inc. [NASDAQ: BLI] traded at a high on 03/31/21, posting a 13.31 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $50.23. The company report on March 17, 2021 that Berkeley Lights to Participate in the KeyBanc Life Sciences & MedTech Investor Forum.

Berkeley Lights, Inc. (Nasdaq: BLI), a leader in Digital Cell Biology, announced the company will be participating in the upcoming KeyBanc Life Sciences & MedTech Investor Forum.

Berkeley Lights’ management is scheduled to participate in a fireside chat on Wednesday, March 24 at 7:45 a.m. Pacific Time / 10:45 a.m. Eastern Time. Interested parties may access a live and archived webcast of the presentation on the “Investors” section of the company website at: www.berkeleylights.com.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 1160301 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Berkeley Lights Inc. stands at 9.00% while the volatility over the past one month is 7.77%.

The market cap for BLI stock reached $3.31 billion, with 64.49 million shares outstanding and 40.68 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.19M shares, BLI reached a trading volume of 1160301 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Berkeley Lights Inc. [BLI]?

Stifel have made an estimate for Berkeley Lights Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 27, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, KeyBanc Capital Markets raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on November 10, 2020, representing the official price target for Berkeley Lights Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $65, while Morgan Stanley analysts kept a Equal-Weight rating on BLI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Berkeley Lights Inc. is set at 4.28, with the Price to Sales ratio for BLI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 51.46. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 13.22, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.54.

How has BLI stock performed recently?

Berkeley Lights Inc. [BLI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.53. With this latest performance, BLI shares dropped by -18.79% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -32.47% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BLI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.77, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.95, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.06 for Berkeley Lights Inc. [BLI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 64.21, while it was recorded at 45.86 for the last single week of trading.

Berkeley Lights Inc. [BLI]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Berkeley Lights Inc. [BLI] shares currently have an operating margin of -62.82 and a Gross Margin at +69.29. Berkeley Lights Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -64.67.

Return on Total Capital for BLI is now -20.46, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -22.26. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -25.31, with Return on Assets sitting at -19.31. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Berkeley Lights Inc. [BLI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 15.40. Additionally, BLI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 13.35, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 12.58. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 9.89, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 8.57.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Berkeley Lights Inc. [BLI] managed to generate an average of -$180,800 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.46 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.30.Berkeley Lights Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 8.80 and a Current Ratio set at 9.20.

Insider trade positions for Berkeley Lights Inc. [BLI]

There are presently around $1,134 million, or 34.90% of BLI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BLI stocks are: SC US (TTGP), LTD. with ownership of 8,048,014, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; ARK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 1,464,517 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $73.56 million in BLI stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $67.79 million in BLI stock with ownership of nearly 30.565% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Berkeley Lights Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 91 institutional holders increased their position in Berkeley Lights Inc. [NASDAQ:BLI] by around 5,865,425 shares. Additionally, 19 investors decreased positions by around 650,527 shares, while 10 investors held positions by with 16,051,096 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 22,567,048 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BLI stock had 46 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,510,498 shares, while 9 institutional investors sold positions of 72,332 shares during the same period.