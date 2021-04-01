AzurRx BioPharma Inc. [AZRX] Is Currently 3.08 above its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

AzurRx BioPharma Inc. [NASDAQ: AZRX] gained 3.08% or 0.04 points to close at $1.34 with a heavy trading volume of 13642560 shares. The company report on April 1, 2021 that AzurRx BioPharma Provides Key Takeaways from Phase 2b OPTION 2 Clinical Trial Topline Results Conference Call.

AzurRx BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: AZRX), (“AzurRx” or the “Company”), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company specializing in the development of targeted, non-systemic therapies for gastrointestinal (GI) diseases, provided key takeaways from its conference call reporting on the topline results from its Phase 2b OPTION 2 clinical trial investigating MS1819 in cystic fibrosis (CF) patients with exocrine pancreatic insufficiency (EPI). The conference call, held on March 31, 2021, at 4:30 p.m. ET, featured James Sapirstein, President, CEO and Chairman of AzurRx, and Dr. James Pennington, Chief Medical Officer, discussing the recently completed OPTION 2 study, and the company’s plans to develop an optimized formulation of MS1819 for ongoing clinical investigation.

OPTION 2 was designed as a Phase 2b multi-center study to investigate the safety, tolerability and efficacy of MS1819 (in enteric capsules) in a head-to-head comparison against the current porcine enzyme replacement therapy (PERT) standard of care for the treatment of exocrine pancreatic insufficiency (EPI) in patients with cystic fibrosis. The primary efficacy endpoint was the coefficient of fat absorption (CFA), with secondary endpoints of stool weight, signs and symptoms of malabsorption and coefficient of nitrogen absorption (CNA). The trial also included an extension arm that used an immediate release MS1819 capsule, allowing the Company to compare data from the existing arm that uses enteric (delayed release) capsules with data from the new arm, and ultimately select the optimal delivery method.

It opened the trading session at $1.38, the shares rose to $1.39 and dropped to $1.26, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for AZRX points out that the company has recorded 85.13% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -162.75% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 9.40M shares, AZRX reached to a volume of 13642560 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about AzurRx BioPharma Inc. [AZRX]:

Dawson James have made an estimate for AzurRx BioPharma Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 06, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, National Securities raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on June 11, 2019, representing the official price target for AzurRx BioPharma Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $6, while Oppenheimer analysts kept a Outperform rating on AZRX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for AzurRx BioPharma Inc. is set at 0.16 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.73, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.16.

Trading performance analysis for AZRX stock

AzurRx BioPharma Inc. [AZRX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.94. With this latest performance, AZRX shares dropped by -3.60% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 85.13% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 131.03% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AZRX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.98, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.16, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.84 for AzurRx BioPharma Inc. [AZRX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.5017, while it was recorded at 1.3120 for the last single week of trading, and 1.0027 for the last 200 days.

AzurRx BioPharma Inc. [AZRX]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Return on Total Capital for AZRX is now -262.42, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -333.90. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -333.90, with Return on Assets sitting at -185.41. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, AzurRx BioPharma Inc. [AZRX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 34.75. Additionally, AZRX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 25.79, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 18.02.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, AzurRx BioPharma Inc. [AZRX] managed to generate an average of -$1,517,769 per employee.AzurRx BioPharma Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.40 and a Current Ratio set at 4.40.

AzurRx BioPharma Inc. [AZRX]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, AzurRx BioPharma Inc. posted -0.05/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.16/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 68.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AZRX.

An analysis of insider ownership at AzurRx BioPharma Inc. [AZRX]

There are presently around $3 million, or 2.70% of AZRX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AZRX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 685,922, which is approximately -6.312% of the company’s market cap and around 11.09% of the total institutional ownership; BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORP, holding 430,835 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.58 million in AZRX stocks shares; and RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, currently with $0.25 million in AZRX stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in AzurRx BioPharma Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 10 institutional holders increased their position in AzurRx BioPharma Inc. [NASDAQ:AZRX] by around 465,310 shares. Additionally, 5 investors decreased positions by around 87,486 shares, while 6 investors held positions by with 1,388,345 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,941,141 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AZRX stock had 4 new institutional investments in for a total of 224,239 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 31,276 shares during the same period.