ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. [ACTC] Stock trading around $17.88 per share: What’s Next?

ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. [NASDAQ: ACTC] closed the trading session at $17.88 on 03/31/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $16.46, while the highest price level was $18.23. The company report on February 25, 2021 that Montgomery County Public Schools Approves the Nation’s Largest Procurement of Electric School Buses With Highland Electric Transportation.

Initial contract phase with Highland Electric Transportation to deploy 326 Thomas Built electric school buses powered by Proterra.

The Montgomery County Public Schools (MCPS) Board of Education approved a contract on Tuesday evening with Highland Electric Transportation, a provider of turnkey electric fleet solutions, to convert its school bus fleet to all-electric, starting with 326 school buses over the next four years. This project represents the largest single procurement of electric school buses in North America.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 61.37 percent and weekly performance of 13.02 percent. The stock has performed -15.26 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 60.07 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.22M shares, ACTC reached to a volume of 1441731 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. is set at 1.69

ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. [ACTC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 13.02.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ACTC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.15, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.51, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.35 for ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. [ACTC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 21.35, while it was recorded at 16.33 for the last single week of trading.

41 institutional holders increased their position in ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. [NASDAQ:ACTC] by around 12,500,503 shares. Additionally, 0 investors decreased positions by around 0 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 0 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 12,500,503 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ACTC stock had 41 new institutional investments in for a total of 12,500,503 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.