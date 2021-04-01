Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. [AQST] is -2.80% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: AQST] gained 15.81% on the last trading session, reaching $5.20 price per share at the time. The company report on March 31, 2021 that SHAREHOLDER ACTION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm.

The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit against Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (“Aquestive” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ:AQST) for violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Investors who purchased the Company’s securities between December 2, 2019 and September 25, 2020, inclusive (the ”Class Period”), are encouraged to contact the firm before April 30, 2021.

Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. represents 33.83 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $196.61 million with the latest information. AQST stock price has been found in the range of $4.54 to $5.43.

If compared to the average trading volume of 958.46K shares, AQST reached a trading volume of 2897907 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. [AQST]:

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 22, 2019. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Lake Street raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on January 03, 2019, representing the official price target for Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $23, while RBC Capital Mkts analysts kept a Outperform rating on AQST stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.49, with the Price to Sales ratio for AQST stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.29.

Trading performance analysis for AQST stock

Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. [AQST] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 19.27. With this latest performance, AQST shares gained by 4.42% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 17.91% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 137.44% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AQST stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.61, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.47, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.12 for Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. [AQST]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.28, while it was recorded at 4.53 for the last single week of trading, and 5.92 for the last 200 days.

Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. [AQST]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. [AQST] shares currently have an operating margin of -93.55 and a Gross Margin at +71.72. Aquestive Therapeutics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -121.67.

Return on Total Capital for AQST is now -90.14, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -123.39. Additionally, AQST Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 218.42, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 142.25.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. [AQST] managed to generate an average of -$298,305 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.57 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.65.Aquestive Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.00 and a Current Ratio set at 2.10.

Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. [AQST]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. posted -0.49/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.47/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -4.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AQST.

An analysis of insider ownership at Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. [AQST]

There are presently around $100 million, or 53.20% of AQST stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AQST stocks are: BRATTON CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. with ownership of 11,503,294, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 4.50% of the total institutional ownership; PERCEPTIVE ADVISORS LLC, holding 1,385,720 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $6.22 million in AQST stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $5.86 million in AQST stock with ownership of nearly 2.816% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 32 institutional holders increased their position in Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:AQST] by around 1,228,834 shares. Additionally, 32 investors decreased positions by around 1,973,924 shares, while 13 investors held positions by with 15,949,115 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 19,151,873 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AQST stock had 15 new institutional investments in for a total of 555,369 shares, while 11 institutional investors sold positions of 218,797 shares during the same period.