Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited [AEHL] gain 25.40% so far this year. What now?

Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited [NASDAQ: AEHL] jumped around 0.46 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $3.11 at the close of the session, up 17.36%. The company report on February 12, 2021 that Antelope Enterprise Holdings Ltd. Announces Pricing Of Registered Direct Public Offering.

Antelope Enterprise Holdings Ltd. (f/k/a China Ceramics Co., Ltd.) (NASDAQ Capital Market: AEHL) (the “Company”), a leading Chinese manufacturer of ceramic tiles used for exterior siding and for interior flooring and design in residential and commercial buildings, announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement with three institutional investors for a registered direct offering of securities with gross proceeds of approximately $2.1 million, before payment of commissions and expenses. The closing of the offering is expected to take place on or about February 17, 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

In connection with the offering, the Company will issue 588,236 registered common shares at a purchase price of $3.57 per share. Concurrently in a private placement, for each common share purchased by an investor, such investor will receive from the Company an unregistered warrant to purchase one common share. The warrants have an exercise price of $3.57 per share, will be exercisable immediately upon issuance, and will expire five years from the initial exercise date.

Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited stock is now 25.40% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. AEHL Stock saw the intraday high of $3.43 and lowest of $2.67 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 5.50, which means current price is +36.11% above from all time high which was touched on 02/19/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.30M shares, AEHL reached a trading volume of 1847707 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited is set at 0.58, with the Price to Sales ratio for AEHL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.39.

Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited [AEHL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.59. With this latest performance, AEHL shares dropped by -7.44% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 50.97% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 149.86% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AEHL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.74, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.57, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.27 for Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited [AEHL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.24, while it was recorded at 3.12 for the last single week of trading, and 2.53 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited [AEHL] shares currently have an operating margin of -7.25 and a Gross Margin at +24.83. Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2.90.

Return on Total Capital for AEHL is now -7.59, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -3.46. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -3.46, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.61. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited [AEHL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 15.39. Additionally, AEHL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 13.34, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 11.60.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited [AEHL] managed to generate an average of -$3,190 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.63 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.90.

There are presently around $0 million, or 0.87% of AEHL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AEHL stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 49,341, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 27.69% of the total institutional ownership; VIRTU FINANCIAL LLC, holding 23,331 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $62000.0 in AEHL stocks shares; and CITADEL ADVISORS LLC, currently with $41000.0 in AEHL stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 6 institutional holders increased their position in Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited [NASDAQ:AEHL] by around 108,324 shares. Additionally, 3 investors decreased positions by around 25,255 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 23,546 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 110,033 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AEHL stock had 5 new institutional investments in for a total of 103,664 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 22,706 shares during the same period.