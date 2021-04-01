Amdocs Limited [DOX] stock Upgrade by JP Morgan analyst, price target now $75

Amdocs Limited [NASDAQ: DOX] traded at a low on 03/31/21, posting a -11.58 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $70.15. The company report on April 1, 2021 that DOX INVESTIGATION – Nationally Ranked Shareholder Rights Firm Labaton Sucharow Is Investigating Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) for Potential Securities Violations and Breach of Fiduciary Duty.

Labaton Sucharow LLP, a nationally ranked and award-winning shareholder rights law firm, is investigating potential securities violations and breach of fiduciary duty claims against Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX), a company that specializes in software and services for communications, media, and financial services providers.

On March 31, short-seller Jehoshaphat Research accused the company of a “massive financial deception.” The firm says it compared “extensive evidence from the national corporate registry filings of dozens of subsidiaries from around the globe” with Amdocs’ public filings and found “widely overstated profit margins,” a shaky balance sheet, and a “revolving door” of auditors. The short seller calls DOX “uninvestable.”.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 6615821 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Amdocs Limited stands at 3.93% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.36%.

The market cap for DOX stock reached $8.98 billion, with 130.00 million shares outstanding and 129.00 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 840.80K shares, DOX reached a trading volume of 6615821 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Amdocs Limited [DOX]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DOX shares is $83.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DOX stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Amdocs Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on November 11, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on March 19, 2018, representing the official price target for Amdocs Limited stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $72 to $75, while Stifel kept a Buy rating on DOX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Amdocs Limited is set at 2.10, with the Price to Sales ratio for DOX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.13. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.38, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 11.82. Price to Free Cash Flow for DOX in the course of the last twelve months was 16.48 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.90.

How has DOX stock performed recently?

Amdocs Limited [DOX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -10.94. With this latest performance, DOX shares dropped by -9.60% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 22.11% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 27.62% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DOX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 28.32, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 21.45, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 34.17 for Amdocs Limited [DOX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 76.76, while it was recorded at 78.75 for the last single week of trading, and 65.62 for the last 200 days.

Amdocs Limited [DOX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Amdocs Limited [DOX] shares currently have an operating margin of +14.09 and a Gross Margin at +31.93. Amdocs Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +11.86.

Return on Total Capital for DOX is now 14.25, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 12.36. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 13.88, with Return on Assets sitting at 8.50. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Amdocs Limited [DOX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 28.52. Additionally, DOX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 22.19, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 16.29. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 24.13, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 18.77.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.25 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.72.Amdocs Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

Earnings analysis for Amdocs Limited [DOX]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Amdocs Limited posted 1.08/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.06/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 1.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DOX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Amdocs Limited go to 6.00%.

Insider trade positions for Amdocs Limited [DOX]

There are presently around $8,438 million, or 95.60% of DOX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DOX stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 15,857,490, which is approximately 1.285% of the company’s market cap and around 4.80% of the total institutional ownership; JANUS HENDERSON GROUP PLC, holding 6,802,093 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $477.17 million in DOX stocks shares; and LSV ASSET MANAGEMENT, currently with $428.44 million in DOX stock with ownership of nearly -4.313% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Amdocs Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 202 institutional holders increased their position in Amdocs Limited [NASDAQ:DOX] by around 7,837,070 shares. Additionally, 199 investors decreased positions by around 7,929,383 shares, while 56 investors held positions by with 104,523,395 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 120,289,848 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DOX stock had 66 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,727,079 shares, while 45 institutional investors sold positions of 693,239 shares during the same period.