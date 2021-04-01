AeroCentury Corp. [ACY] Stock trading around $3.70 per share: What’s Next?

AeroCentury Corp. [AMEX: ACY] stock went on a downward path that fall over -46.45% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -53.75%. The company report on March 30, 2021 that AeroCentury Corp. Files Petition for Chapter 11 Reorganization.

AeroCentury Corp. (the “Company”) announced it and certain of its subsidiaries commenced a voluntary case (the “Chapter 11 Case”) under chapter 11 of title 11 of the United States Code (“Chapter 11”) in the United States Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware (the “Bankruptcy Court”).

The Company has determined that the Chapter 11 process is the most effective next step to resolve the Company’s outstanding indebtedness and to progress toward the Company’s goal of continuing in the regional aircraft business in order to preserve enterprise value for the Company’s stakeholders. The Company will continue to operate its business as “debtor-in-possession” under the jurisdiction of the Bankruptcy Court and in accordance with the applicable provisions of the Bankruptcy Code and the orders of the Bankruptcy Court. The Company’s management of its portfolio assets and operations with respect to its aircraft and communications and interaction with lessees will remain unchanged, and the Company intends to pay vendors and suppliers under customary terms for goods and services received on or after the filing date and pay its employees in the usual manner.

Over the last 12 months, ACY stock rose by 191.34%.

The market cap for the stock reached $5.92 million, with 1.55 million shares outstanding and 1.20 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 785.63K shares, ACY stock reached a trading volume of 1315237 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Taglich Brothers have made an estimate for AeroCentury Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Speculative Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 01, 2013.

The Average True Range (ATR) for AeroCentury Corp. is set at 1.60, with the Price to Sales ratio for ACY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.34. Price to Free Cash Flow for ACY in the course of the last twelve months was 0.99.

ACY Stock Performance Analysis:

AeroCentury Corp. [ACY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -53.75. With this latest performance, ACY shares dropped by -69.65% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 113.86% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 191.34% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ACY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 24.60, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 16.26, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 31.61 for AeroCentury Corp. [ACY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.48, while it was recorded at 6.67 for the last single week of trading, and 4.64 for the last 200 days.

Insight into AeroCentury Corp. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and AeroCentury Corp. [ACY] shares currently have an operating margin of +21.99 and a Gross Margin at +71.26. AeroCentury Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -38.50.

Return on Total Capital for ACY is now 6.20, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -10.85. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -51.62, with Return on Assets sitting at -9.08. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, AeroCentury Corp. [ACY] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 479.43. Additionally, ACY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 82.74, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 74.54. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 479.43, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 82.74.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, AeroCentury Corp. [ACY] managed to generate an average of -$1,665,850 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.08 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.24.

ACY Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, AeroCentury Corp. posted -0.84/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.01/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -8,300.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ACY.

AeroCentury Corp. [ACY] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $0 million, or 5.70% of ACY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ACY stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 40,100, which is approximately 9.264% of the company’s market cap and around 22.60% of the total institutional ownership; BRIDGEWAY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 21,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $78000.0 in ACY stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $46000.0 in ACY stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in AeroCentury Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 4 institutional holders increased their position in AeroCentury Corp. [AMEX:ACY] by around 22,943 shares. Additionally, 1 investors decreased positions by around 1,865 shares, while 5 investors held positions by with 57,208 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 82,016 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ACY stock had 3 new institutional investments in for a total of 19,543 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.