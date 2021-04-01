Acuity Brands Inc. [AYI] moved up 13.32: Why It’s Important

Acuity Brands Inc. [NYSE: AYI] price surged by 13.32 percent to reach at $19.39. The company report on March 31, 2021 that Acuity Brands Reports Fiscal 2021 Second-Quarter Results.

Continued Fundamental Improvements Across the Business Despite Lower Volume Resulting From the Pandemic.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

Net Sales Declined 5.8% versus Prior Year.

A sum of 2447055 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 473.27K shares. Acuity Brands Inc. shares reached a high of $169.41 and dropped to a low of $151.94 until finishing in the latest session at $165.00.

The one-year AYI stock forecast points to a potential downside of -32.31. The average equity rating for AYI stock is currently 2.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Acuity Brands Inc. [AYI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AYI shares is $124.71 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AYI stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

William Blair have made an estimate for Acuity Brands Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on March 26, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, UBS raised their target price to Sell. The new note on the price target was released on September 16, 2020, representing the official price target for Acuity Brands Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $80, while Goldman analysts kept a Sell rating on AYI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Acuity Brands Inc. is set at 6.75, with the Price to Sales ratio for AYI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.70. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.20, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 14.95. Price to Free Cash Flow for AYI in the course of the last twelve months was 13.20 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.80.

AYI Stock Performance Analysis:

Acuity Brands Inc. [AYI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 25.41. With this latest performance, AYI shares gained by 30.57% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 63.38% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 92.62% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AYI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 75.94, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 80.90, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 72.29 for Acuity Brands Inc. [AYI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 129.31, while it was recorded at 147.53 for the last single week of trading, and 111.07 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Acuity Brands Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Acuity Brands Inc. [AYI] shares currently have an operating margin of +11.28 and a Gross Margin at +40.91. Acuity Brands Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +7.46.

Return on Total Capital for AYI is now 15.39, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 10.29. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 12.27, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.45. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Acuity Brands Inc. [AYI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 22.33. Additionally, AYI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 18.25, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 13.61. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 20.38, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 16.66.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Acuity Brands Inc. [AYI] managed to generate an average of $21,591 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.27 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.00.Acuity Brands Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.80 and a Current Ratio set at 2.30.

AYI Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Acuity Brands Inc. posted 1.94/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.22/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 59.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AYI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Acuity Brands Inc. go to 7.92%.

Acuity Brands Inc. [AYI] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $6,185 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AYI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 3,349,279, which is approximately -5.505% of the company’s market cap and around 1.20% of the total institutional ownership; GENERATION INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLP, holding 3,340,778 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $551.23 million in AYI stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $512.47 million in AYI stock with ownership of nearly -4.364% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Acuity Brands Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 143 institutional holders increased their position in Acuity Brands Inc. [NYSE:AYI] by around 3,773,320 shares. Additionally, 190 investors decreased positions by around 5,191,971 shares, while 59 investors held positions by with 28,521,812 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 37,487,103 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AYI stock had 61 new institutional investments in for a total of 761,882 shares, while 42 institutional investors sold positions of 652,525 shares during the same period.