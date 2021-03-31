ZK International Group Co. Ltd. [ZKIN] is 252.12% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

ZK International Group Co. Ltd. [NASDAQ: ZKIN] price plunged by -9.16 percent to reach at -$0.92. The company report on March 25, 2021 that ZK International’s Subsidiary, Xsigma Secures an Industry Leader CEO for its Xsigma Trading Division, Getting Ready to Launch Its Crypto, Crypto Derivative and CFDs Trading Platform.

ZK International Group Co., Ltd. (Nasdaq: ZKIN) (“ZKIN”, “ZK International” or the “Company”), is pleased that, xSigma Corporation, a subsidiary of the Company and a blockchain R&D lab, announced that following its highly successful launch of xSigma DEX, in an effort to expeditiously develop and deploy its latest trading product xSigma Trader, the company has engaged and appointed Mr. Arpan Sood as the new CEO of xSigma Trader, a Crypto, Crypto Derivative and CFDs trading platform. The platform’s website is now open to the community at: https://xsigma-trading.com.

Mr. Sood has over 20 years of experience in the finance industry, during which he has served various leadership and management roles. His experience includes overseeing the development of new trading technologies, the development of research and analytical trading tools, managing trading operations and trading desks at numerous financial institutions, and trading various global financial products.

A sum of 6224741 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 4.61M shares. ZK International Group Co. Ltd. shares reached a high of $10.85 and dropped to a low of $8.6101 until finishing in the latest session at $9.12.

Guru’s Opinion on ZK International Group Co. Ltd. [ZKIN]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for ZK International Group Co. Ltd. is set at 2.49, with the Price to Sales ratio for ZKIN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.81. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.35, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.15.

ZKIN Stock Performance Analysis:

ZK International Group Co. Ltd. [ZKIN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -17.32. With this latest performance, ZKIN shares gained by 22.58% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 601.54% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 1008.68% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ZKIN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.97, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.33, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.72 for ZK International Group Co. Ltd. [ZKIN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.36, while it was recorded at 10.11 for the last single week of trading, and 2.84 for the last 200 days.

Insight into ZK International Group Co. Ltd. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and ZK International Group Co. Ltd. [ZKIN] shares currently have an operating margin of -2.16 and a Gross Margin at +4.54. ZK International Group Co. Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -0.95.

Return on Total Capital for ZKIN is now -2.97, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -1.86. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -1.87, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.00. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, ZK International Group Co. Ltd. [ZKIN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 43.41. Additionally, ZKIN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 30.27, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 22.59. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.60, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.42.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, ZK International Group Co. Ltd. [ZKIN] managed to generate an average of -$2,681 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.78 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.05.ZK International Group Co. Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

ZK International Group Co. Ltd. [ZKIN] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $5 million, or 2.20% of ZKIN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ZKIN stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 413,071, which is approximately 1.899% of the company’s market cap and around 62.04% of the total institutional ownership; VIRTU FINANCIAL LLC, holding 48,233 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.44 million in ZKIN stocks shares; and ACADIAN ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $0.43 million in ZKIN stock with ownership of nearly 254.018% of the company’s market capitalization.

6 institutional holders increased their position in ZK International Group Co. Ltd. [NASDAQ:ZKIN] by around 106,613 shares. Additionally, 3 investors decreased positions by around 36,521 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 400,571 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 543,705 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ZKIN stock had 3 new institutional investments in for a total of 28,440 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 36,521 shares during the same period.