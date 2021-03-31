Windtree Therapeutics Inc. [WINT] moved down -6.55: Why It’s Important

Windtree Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: WINT] plunged by -$0.15 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $2.22 during the day while it closed the day at $2.14. The company report on March 30, 2021 that Windtree Therapeutics Reports Fourth Quarter and Year End 2020 Financial Results and Provides Key Business Updates.

Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. (NasdaqCM: WINT), a biotechnology and medical device company focused on advancing multiple late-stage interventions for acute cardiovascular and pulmonary disorders, reported financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 30, 2020 and provided key business updates.

Key Business and Financial Updates.

Windtree Therapeutics Inc. stock has also loss -15.42% of its value over the past 7 days. However, WINT stock has declined by -59.24% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -67.58% and lost -58.28% year-on date.

The market cap for WINT stock reached $35.10 million, with 16.58 million shares outstanding and 4.47 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 245.63K shares, WINT reached a trading volume of 1258313 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Windtree Therapeutics Inc. [WINT]:

Ladenburg Thalmann have made an estimate for Windtree Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 26, 2020.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Windtree Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.35 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.47.

WINT stock trade performance evaluation

Windtree Therapeutics Inc. [WINT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -15.42. With this latest performance, WINT shares dropped by -57.46% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -67.58% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -80.98% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WINT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 17.75, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 14.50, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 21.30 for Windtree Therapeutics Inc. [WINT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.70, while it was recorded at 2.30 for the last single week of trading, and 6.23 for the last 200 days.

Windtree Therapeutics Inc. [WINT]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Windtree Therapeutics Inc. [WINT] shares currently have an operating margin of -12572.22. Windtree Therapeutics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -13876.26.

Return on Total Capital for WINT is now -25.95, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -30.79. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -38.41, with Return on Assets sitting at -12.65. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Windtree Therapeutics Inc. [WINT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 31.07. Additionally, WINT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 23.71, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 19.57. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 27.23, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 20.77.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Windtree Therapeutics Inc. [WINT] managed to generate an average of -$858,594 per employee.Windtree Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.80 and a Current Ratio set at 3.80.

Windtree Therapeutics Inc. [WINT]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $2 million, or 4.20% of WINT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WINT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 276,529, which is approximately 1.018% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 107,505 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.23 million in WINT stocks shares; and KEPOS CAPITAL LP, currently with $0.19 million in WINT stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Windtree Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 3 institutional holders increased their position in Windtree Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:WINT] by around 66,372 shares. Additionally, 6 investors decreased positions by around 84,614 shares, while 8 investors held positions by with 558,104 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 709,090 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WINT stock had 2 new institutional investments in for a total of 63,584 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 10,913 shares during the same period.