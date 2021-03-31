why U.S. Bancorp [USB] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $55.67

U.S. Bancorp [NYSE: USB] jumped around 0.27 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $55.87 at the close of the session, up 0.49%. The company report on March 24, 2021 that U.S. Bank Names Derek Martin St. Louis Market President.

U.S. Bank announced that Derek Martin has been named St. Louis market president, succeeding Larry Otto, who retired on March 19, 2021. For 20 years, Martin has successfully managed a deep and diverse portfolio of middle-market companies, ranging from manufacturing and retail to distribution and transportation. With this new role, he will lead the Commercial Banking group in the St. Louis market and direct U.S. Bank initiatives across the region.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210324005561/en/.

U.S. Bancorp stock is now 19.92% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. USB Stock saw the intraday high of $56.16 and lowest of $55.27 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 57.02, which means current price is +31.55% above from all time high which was touched on 03/18/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 8.05M shares, USB reached a trading volume of 6621252 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about U.S. Bancorp [USB]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for USB shares is $55.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on USB stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Robert W. Baird have made an estimate for U.S. Bancorp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on March 19, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on March 18, 2021, representing the official price target for U.S. Bancorp stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $53 to $55, while Citigroup kept a Buy rating on USB stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for U.S. Bancorp is set at 1.43, with the Price to Sales ratio for USB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.52. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.79, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 42.65. Price to Free Cash Flow for USB in the course of the last twelve months was 70.43.

How has USB stock performed recently?

U.S. Bancorp [USB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.27. With this latest performance, USB shares gained by 9.21% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 54.76% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 55.76% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for USB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.54, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.65, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.26 for U.S. Bancorp [USB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 50.08, while it was recorded at 55.21 for the last single week of trading, and 42.48 for the last 200 days.

U.S. Bancorp [USB]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and U.S. Bancorp [USB] shares currently have an operating margin of +26.28. U.S. Bancorp’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +21.44.

Return on Total Capital for USB is now 5.36, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.57. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.41, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.94. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, U.S. Bancorp [USB] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 102.26. Additionally, USB Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 50.56, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 9.80. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 74.24, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 32.57.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, U.S. Bancorp [USB] managed to generate an average of $72,502 per employee.

Earnings analysis for U.S. Bancorp [USB]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, U.S. Bancorp posted 0.72/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.58/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 24.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for USB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for U.S. Bancorp go to 6.00%.

Insider trade positions for U.S. Bancorp [USB]

There are presently around $62,597 million, or 76.30% of USB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of USB stocks are: BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC with ownership of 131,137,998, which is approximately -0.624% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 107,252,670 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $5.99 billion in USB stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $5.22 billion in USB stock with ownership of nearly -4.883% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in U.S. Bancorp stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 745 institutional holders increased their position in U.S. Bancorp [NYSE:USB] by around 51,753,957 shares. Additionally, 694 investors decreased positions by around 44,186,363 shares, while 209 investors held positions by with 1,024,464,794 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,120,405,114 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. USB stock had 240 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,955,749 shares, while 63 institutional investors sold positions of 2,154,593 shares during the same period.