why Millendo Therapeutics Inc. [MLND] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $2.00

Millendo Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: MLND] price plunged by -36.70 percent to reach at -$0.8. The company report on March 29, 2021 that Tempest and Millendo Announce Proposed Merger Agreement.

– Transaction to advance Tempest’s targeted oncology pipeline –.

– Concurrent $30M PIPE financing expected to close with merger -.

A sum of 9394958 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 645.66K shares. Millendo Therapeutics Inc. shares reached a high of $1.77 and dropped to a low of $1.35 until finishing in the latest session at $1.38.

The one-year MLND stock forecast points to a potential upside of 31.0. The average equity rating for MLND stock is currently 3.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Millendo Therapeutics Inc. [MLND]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MLND shares is $2.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MLND stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Ladenburg Thalmann have made an estimate for Millendo Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 06, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on May 29, 2020, representing the official price target for Millendo Therapeutics Inc. stock. On April 06, 2020, analysts decreased their price target for MLND shares from 25 to 4.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Millendo Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.21 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.67.

MLND Stock Performance Analysis:

Millendo Therapeutics Inc. [MLND] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -38.67. With this latest performance, MLND shares dropped by -33.01% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -10.97% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -71.25% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MLND stock in for the last two-week period is set at 27.18, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 20.09, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 32.40 for Millendo Therapeutics Inc. [MLND]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.1646, while it was recorded at 2.0260 for the last single week of trading, and 1.8872 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Millendo Therapeutics Inc. Fundamentals:

Millendo Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.50 and a Current Ratio set at 6.50.

MLND Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Millendo Therapeutics Inc. posted -0.87/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.81/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -7.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MLND.

Millendo Therapeutics Inc. [MLND] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $11 million, or 40.60% of MLND stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MLND stocks are: NEA MANAGEMENT COMPANY, LLC with ownership of 1,766,779, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 6.29% of the total institutional ownership; COMMODORE CAPITAL LP, holding 925,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.28 million in MLND stocks shares; and GHOST TREE CAPITAL, LLC, currently with $1.28 million in MLND stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

17 institutional holders increased their position in Millendo Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:MLND] by around 1,753,522 shares. Additionally, 22 investors decreased positions by around 1,983,301 shares, while 11 investors held positions by with 3,943,049 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 7,679,872 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MLND stock had 5 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,231,423 shares, while 9 institutional investors sold positions of 880,701 shares during the same period.