why Jumia Technologies AG [JMIA] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $31.28

Jumia Technologies AG [NYSE: JMIA] jumped around 3.55 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $35.53 at the close of the session, up 11.10%. The company report on March 30, 2021 that Jumia Announces the Completion of its At The Market Offering.

Jumia Technologies AG (“Jumia”), the leading pan-African e-commerce platform, announced that it has completed its “at the market” offering. All 8,962,961 ADSs offered by Jumia were sold at an average price of $38.90 per ADS, generating aggregate gross proceeds of $348.6 million. Proceeds, net of commissions and estimated expenses, are expected to be $341.2 million. Jumia intends to use the net proceeds from this offering for general corporate purposes.

On March 18, 2021, Jumia filed a prospectus supplement with the Securities and Exchange Commission for the sale of 8,962,961 ADSs through an “at the market” offering with Citigroup Global Markets Inc. as Jumia’s agent.

Jumia Technologies AG stock is now -11.95% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. JMIA Stock saw the intraday high of $35.92 and lowest of $31.65 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 69.89, which means current price is +13.08% above from all time high which was touched on 02/10/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 9.13M shares, JMIA reached a trading volume of 10929770 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Jumia Technologies AG [JMIA]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for JMIA shares is $31.28 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on JMIA stock is a recommendation set at 3.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stifel have made an estimate for Jumia Technologies AG shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on May 14, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on March 25, 2020, representing the official price target for Jumia Technologies AG stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Jumia Technologies AG is set at 5.04, with the Price to Sales ratio for JMIA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 21.32. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 11.28, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.65.

How has JMIA stock performed recently?

Jumia Technologies AG [JMIA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.12. With this latest performance, JMIA shares dropped by -24.44% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 357.86% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 1038.78% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for JMIA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.29, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.48, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.04 for Jumia Technologies AG [JMIA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 49.89, while it was recorded at 34.29 for the last single week of trading, and 25.80 for the last 200 days.

Jumia Technologies AG [JMIA]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Jumia Technologies AG [JMIA] shares currently have an operating margin of -104.89 and a Gross Margin at +60.67. Jumia Technologies AG’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -115.26.

Return on Total Capital for JMIA is now -65.96, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -73.37. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -75.91, with Return on Assets sitting at -47.39. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Jumia Technologies AG [JMIA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 4.86. Additionally, JMIA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 4.64, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 3.07. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 3.54, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 3.38.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Jumia Technologies AG [JMIA] managed to generate an average of -$44,811 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.88 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.41.Jumia Technologies AG’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.70 and a Current Ratio set at 2.80.

Earnings analysis for Jumia Technologies AG [JMIA]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Jumia Technologies AG posted -0.36/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.72/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 50.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for JMIA.

Insider trade positions for Jumia Technologies AG [JMIA]

There are presently around $939 million, or 29.80% of JMIA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of JMIA stocks are: BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO with ownership of 8,957,703, which is approximately -0.663% of the company’s market cap and around 0.09% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 2,257,400 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $80.2 million in JMIA stocks shares; and MORGAN STANLEY, currently with $64.39 million in JMIA stock with ownership of nearly 685.056% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Jumia Technologies AG stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 134 institutional holders increased their position in Jumia Technologies AG [NYSE:JMIA] by around 12,735,049 shares. Additionally, 48 investors decreased positions by around 9,262,700 shares, while 9 investors held positions by with 4,437,426 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 26,435,175 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. JMIA stock had 96 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,274,964 shares, while 25 institutional investors sold positions of 7,479,026 shares during the same period.