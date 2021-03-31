why Delta Air Lines Inc. [DAL] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $49.67

Delta Air Lines Inc. [NYSE: DAL] jumped around 1.58 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $48.90 at the close of the session, up 3.34%. The company report on March 24, 2021 that UATP Continues Payment Innovation, Receives Approval For Patent For Its Alternative Payment Processing Technology.

Ceptor® Processing Solution Developed by UATP In-house for Alternative Form of Payment Processing.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

UATP announced that the US Patent and Trademark Office indicated it will grant a patent for UATP’s technology underlying Ceptor, UATP’s in-house built Alternative Forms of Payment (AFP) processing solution. Ceptor was built to allow UATP Merchants to connect easily to AFPs offered by UATP without incurring significant integration costs.

Delta Air Lines Inc. stock is now 21.61% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. DAL Stock saw the intraday high of $49.04 and lowest of $47.42 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 52.28, which means current price is +30.70% above from all time high which was touched on 03/15/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 13.35M shares, DAL reached a trading volume of 10771109 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Delta Air Lines Inc. [DAL]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DAL shares is $49.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DAL stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for Delta Air Lines Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 22, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on January 20, 2021, representing the official price target for Delta Air Lines Inc. stock. On January 14, 2021, analysts increased their price target for DAL shares from 42 to 45.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Delta Air Lines Inc. is set at 1.96, with the Price to Sales ratio for DAL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.80. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 20.29, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 22.39.

How has DAL stock performed recently?

Delta Air Lines Inc. [DAL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.14. With this latest performance, DAL shares gained by 1.75% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 56.03% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 70.56% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DAL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.00, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.52, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.40 for Delta Air Lines Inc. [DAL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 45.00, while it was recorded at 47.30 for the last single week of trading, and 35.87 for the last 200 days.

Delta Air Lines Inc. [DAL]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Delta Air Lines Inc. [DAL] shares currently have an operating margin of -48.44 and a Gross Margin at -38.23. Delta Air Lines Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -72.45.

Return on Total Capital for DAL is now -23.76, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -38.58. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -146.64, with Return on Assets sitting at -18.14. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Delta Air Lines Inc. [DAL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 2,317.34. Additionally, DAL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 95.86, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 49.37. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 2,160.23, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 89.36.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Delta Air Lines Inc. [DAL] managed to generate an average of -$167,365 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.04 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.25.Delta Air Lines Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Earnings analysis for Delta Air Lines Inc. [DAL]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Delta Air Lines Inc. posted -0.51/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.7/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 27.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DAL.

Insider trade positions for Delta Air Lines Inc. [DAL]

There are presently around $19,666 million, or 64.60% of DAL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DAL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 65,199,619, which is approximately -1.777% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 35,684,640 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.74 billion in DAL stocks shares; and CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, currently with $1.37 billion in DAL stock with ownership of nearly 32.918% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Delta Air Lines Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 503 institutional holders increased their position in Delta Air Lines Inc. [NYSE:DAL] by around 51,546,016 shares. Additionally, 412 investors decreased positions by around 30,746,933 shares, while 139 investors held positions by with 319,879,456 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 402,172,405 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DAL stock had 234 new institutional investments in for a total of 11,733,505 shares, while 81 institutional investors sold positions of 3,203,239 shares during the same period.