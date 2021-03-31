Wall Street Analyst Initiated NovaGold Resources Inc. [NG]. What else is Wall St. saying

NovaGold Resources Inc. [AMEX: NG] closed the trading session at $8.55 on 03/30/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $8.54, while the highest price level was $8.96. The company report on March 26, 2021 that Donlin Gold Announces Assay Results From Remaining 30 Percent of the 2020 Drill Program, Consistent With Previously Reported Results of Higher Than Predicted Grade-Thickness.

STRONG OUTCOME CONFIRMS FOLLOW-UP DRILL PROGRAM PLANNED FOR 2021.

Donlin Gold LLC (“Donlin Gold”), owned 50/50 by Barrick Gold Corporation (“Barrick”) (TSX: ABX) (NYSE: GOLD) and NOVAGOLD RESOURCES INC. (“NOVAGOLD”) (TSX, NYSE American: NG), is pleased to share the last set of assay results from the successful 2020 85-hole, 23,361-meter drill program.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -11.58 percent and weekly performance of -5.42 percent. The stock has been moved at -26.61 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 2.52 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -12.67 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.32M shares, NG reached to a volume of 1090654 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about NovaGold Resources Inc. [NG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NG shares is $7.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NG stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

B. Riley FBR Inc. have made an estimate for NovaGold Resources Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 19, 2017. The new note on the price target was released on September 27, 2016, representing the official price target for NovaGold Resources Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $16 to $11, while RBC Capital Mkts kept a Sector Perform rating on NG stock. On January 21, 2011, analysts increased their price target for NG shares from 9 to 16.

The Average True Range (ATR) for NovaGold Resources Inc. is set at 0.37 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 25.15, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.38.

NG stock trade performance evaluation

NovaGold Resources Inc. [NG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.42. With this latest performance, NG shares gained by 2.52% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -26.61% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 11.04% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.58, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.35, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.74 for NovaGold Resources Inc. [NG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.98, while it was recorded at 8.90 for the last single week of trading, and 9.75 for the last 200 days.

NovaGold Resources Inc. [NG]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for NG is now -10.88, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -19.51. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -27.62, with Return on Assets sitting at -14.62. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, NovaGold Resources Inc. [NG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 47.13. Additionally, NG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 32.03, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 23.25. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 46.94, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 31.91.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, NovaGold Resources Inc. [NG] managed to generate an average of -$3,471,171 per employee.NovaGold Resources Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 56.00 and a Current Ratio set at 56.00.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for NovaGold Resources Inc. [NG] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, NovaGold Resources Inc. posted -0.02/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.02/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NG.

NovaGold Resources Inc. [NG]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1,428 million, or 54.80% of NG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NG stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 24,700,144, which is approximately 0.011% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; PAULSON & CO. INC., holding 22,226,300 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $190.03 million in NG stocks shares; and PUBLIC INVESTMENT FUND, currently with $137.98 million in NG stock with ownership of nearly 24.13% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in NovaGold Resources Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 70 institutional holders increased their position in NovaGold Resources Inc. [AMEX:NG] by around 9,285,291 shares. Additionally, 83 investors decreased positions by around 10,836,463 shares, while 50 investors held positions by with 146,919,841 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 167,041,595 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NG stock had 19 new institutional investments in for a total of 949,067 shares, while 19 institutional investors sold positions of 844,295 shares during the same period.