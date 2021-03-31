Wall Street Analyst Downgrade ShockWave Medical Inc. [SWAV]. What else is Wall St. saying

ShockWave Medical Inc. [NASDAQ: SWAV] surged by $19.91 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $124.99 during the day while it closed the day at $122.89. The company report on March 30, 2021 that Shockwave Provides Update on U.S. Launch of Coronary IVL System.

Announces Preliminary Revenue Range for the First Quarter of 2021.

Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: SWAV), a pioneer in the development of Intravascular Lithotripsy (IVL) to treat severely calcified cardiovascular disease, announced a preliminary forecast revenue range for the first quarter 2021, ahead of its participation in the Wells Fargo MedTech R&D Spotlight Call Series to be held at 1:00 p.m. Eastern Time on March 30, 2021.

ShockWave Medical Inc. stock has also gained 5.36% of its value over the past 7 days. However, SWAV stock has inclined by 23.94% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 66.86% and gained 18.48% year-on date.

The market cap for SWAV stock reached $4.58 billion, with 34.46 million shares outstanding and 32.01 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 432.21K shares, SWAV reached a trading volume of 1827412 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SWAV shares is $139.20 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SWAV stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for ShockWave Medical Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 20, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on December 01, 2020, representing the official price target for ShockWave Medical Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ShockWave Medical Inc. is set at 9.34, with the Price to Sales ratio for SWAV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 67.48. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 18.76, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.43.

ShockWave Medical Inc. [SWAV] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.36. With this latest performance, SWAV shares dropped by 0.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 66.86% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 241.84% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SWAV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.91, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.33, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.82 for ShockWave Medical Inc. [SWAV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 119.57, while it was recorded at 110.18 for the last single week of trading, and 84.57 for the last 200 days.

ShockWave Medical Inc. [SWAV]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and ShockWave Medical Inc. [SWAV] shares currently have an operating margin of -96.86 and a Gross Margin at +69.03. ShockWave Medical Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -96.92.

Return on Total Capital for SWAV is now -28.18, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -28.92. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -31.41, with Return on Assets sitting at -26.07. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, ShockWave Medical Inc. [SWAV] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 11.07. Additionally, SWAV Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 9.97, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 9.18. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 9.22, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 8.30.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, ShockWave Medical Inc. [SWAV] managed to generate an average of -$146,323 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.11 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.27.ShockWave Medical Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 8.50 and a Current Ratio set at 9.60.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for ShockWave Medical Inc. [SWAV] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, ShockWave Medical Inc. posted -0.59/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.49/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -20.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SWAV. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for ShockWave Medical Inc. go to 77.70%.

ShockWave Medical Inc. [SWAV]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $3,916 million, or 99.75% of SWAV stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SWAV stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 5,138,948, which is approximately 0.755% of the company’s market cap and around 1.00% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 2,792,889 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $343.22 million in SWAV stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $304.86 million in SWAV stock with ownership of nearly 6.437% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in ShockWave Medical Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 149 institutional holders increased their position in ShockWave Medical Inc. [NASDAQ:SWAV] by around 4,699,491 shares. Additionally, 53 investors decreased positions by around 3,271,042 shares, while 30 investors held positions by with 23,894,633 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 31,865,166 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SWAV stock had 71 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,621,680 shares, while 11 institutional investors sold positions of 2,477,317 shares during the same period.