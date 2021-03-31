VivoPower International PLC [VVPR] Is Currently 31.39 above its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

VivoPower International PLC [NASDAQ: VVPR] gained 31.39% or 2.53 points to close at $10.59 with a heavy trading volume of 5980958 shares. The company report on March 30, 2021 that NASDAQ listed B Corp, VivoPower valued at US$321m by Edison Group.

Edison has published its first report and valuation on VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ: VVPR). The detailed analysis, being distributed globally to thousands of professional and private investors, values the business at $19 a share.

At market close Monday (March 29), VivoPower stock stood at $8.06.

It opened the trading session at $8.00, the shares rose to $11.36 and dropped to $7.92, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for VVPR points out that the company has recorded 30.74% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -1694.92% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 992.87K shares, VVPR reached to a volume of 5980958 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for VivoPower International PLC is set at 1.17, with the Price to Sales ratio for VVPR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.72. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.19.

Trading performance analysis for VVPR stock

VivoPower International PLC [VVPR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 18.86. With this latest performance, VVPR shares gained by 9.51% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 30.74% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 1350.68% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VVPR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.46, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.78, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.47 for VivoPower International PLC [VVPR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.38, while it was recorded at 8.83 for the last single week of trading, and 7.65 for the last 200 days.

VivoPower International PLC [VVPR]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and VivoPower International PLC [VVPR] shares currently have an operating margin of +1.12 and a Gross Margin at +12.44. VivoPower International PLC’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -10.48.

When it comes to the capital structure of this company, VivoPower International PLC [VVPR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 146.58. Additionally, VVPR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 59.45, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 41.61. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 139.17, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 56.44.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, VivoPower International PLC [VVPR] managed to generate an average of -$25,015 per employee.

An analysis of insider ownership at VivoPower International PLC [VVPR]

There are presently around $5 million, or 2.90% of VVPR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VVPR stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 276,800, which is approximately -18.97% of the company’s market cap and around 55.75% of the total institutional ownership; SUSQUEHANNA FUNDAMENTAL INVESTMENTS, LLC, holding 55,868 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.59 million in VVPR stocks shares; and BANK OF MONTREAL /CAN/, currently with $0.53 million in VVPR stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

11 institutional holders increased their position in VivoPower International PLC [NASDAQ:VVPR] by around 178,394 shares. Additionally, 2 investors decreased positions by around 114,057 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 182,867 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 475,318 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VVPR stock had 9 new institutional investments in for a total of 159,144 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.