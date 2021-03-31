VirTra Inc. [VTSI] gain 126.42% so far this year. What now?

VirTra Inc. [NASDAQ: VTSI] price surged by 66.74 percent to reach at $3.19. The company report on March 30, 2021 that VirTra Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results.

Financial Results Highlighted by 15th Consecutive Year of Revenue Growth, Net Income of $1.5 Million, and 161% Increase in Adjusted EBITDA.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

VirTra, Inc. (NASDAQ: VTSI) (“VirTra”), a global provider of training simulators for the law enforcement, military, educational and commercial markets, reported results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2020. The financial statements are available on VirTra’s website and here.

A sum of 164634041 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 61.76K shares. VirTra Inc. shares reached a high of $10.17 and dropped to a low of $6.60 until finishing in the latest session at $7.97.

The one-year VTSI stock forecast points to a potential downside of -19.49. The average equity rating for VTSI stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on VirTra Inc. [VTSI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VTSI shares is $6.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VTSI stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Lake Street have made an estimate for VirTra Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 27, 2018. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Maxim Group raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on July 12, 2018, representing the official price target for VirTra Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for VirTra Inc. is set at 0.64, with the Price to Sales ratio for VTSI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.20. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.13, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.55.

VTSI Stock Performance Analysis:

VirTra Inc. [VTSI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 67.44. With this latest performance, VTSI shares gained by 37.18% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 112.53% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 267.28% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VTSI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 80.35, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 85.90, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 76.53 for VirTra Inc. [VTSI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.89, while it was recorded at 5.31 for the last single week of trading, and 4.09 for the last 200 days.

Insight into VirTra Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and VirTra Inc. [VTSI] shares currently have an operating margin of +2.90 and a Gross Margin at +51.91. VirTra Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -0.40.

Return on Total Capital for VTSI is now 4.87, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -0.69. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -0.72, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.46. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, VirTra Inc. [VTSI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 14.46. Additionally, VTSI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 12.63, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 8.43. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 11.54, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 10.08.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, VirTra Inc. [VTSI] managed to generate an average of -$855 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.51 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.15.VirTra Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 2.20.

VTSI Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, VirTra Inc. posted -0.05/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.02/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -150.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VTSI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for VirTra Inc. go to 40.00%.

VirTra Inc. [VTSI] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1 million, or 1.40% of VTSI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VTSI stocks are: ESSEX INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT CO LLC with ownership of 46,952, which is approximately -37.979% of the company’s market cap and around 5.10% of the total institutional ownership; RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, holding 21,442 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.17 million in VTSI stocks shares; and HOLT CAPITAL ADVISORS, L.L.C. DBA HOLT CAPITAL PARTNERS, L.P, currently with $0.11 million in VTSI stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in VirTra Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 2 institutional holders increased their position in VirTra Inc. [NASDAQ:VTSI] by around 21,697 shares. Additionally, 6 investors decreased positions by around 89,019 shares, while 3 investors held positions by with 17,757 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 92,959 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VTSI stock had 1 new institutional investments in for a total of 21,442 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 59,340 shares during the same period.