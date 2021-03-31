Wednesday, March 31, 2021
Companies

The TJX Companies Inc. [TJX] Revenue clocked in at $32.14 billion, down -2.59% YTD: What's Next?

By Misty Lee

The TJX Companies Inc. [NYSE: TJX] price surged by 1.51 percent to reach at $0.99. The company report on March 30, 2021 that The TJX Companies, Inc. Announces Quarterly Common Stock Dividend.

The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE: TJX) announced the declaration of a quarterly dividend on its common stock of $.26 per share payable June 3, 2021, to shareholders of record on May 13, 2021.

About The TJX Companies, Inc.

A sum of 6608895 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 7.00M shares. The TJX Companies Inc. shares reached a high of $66.73 and dropped to a low of $65.04 until finishing in the latest session at $66.52.

The one-year TJX stock forecast points to a potential upside of 13.07. The average equity rating for TJX stock is currently 1.80, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on The TJX Companies Inc. [TJX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TJX shares is $76.52 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TJX stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Gordon Haskett have made an estimate for The TJX Companies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on February 25, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup dropped their target price from $73 to $69. The new note on the price target was released on December 11, 2020, representing the official price target for The TJX Companies Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $64 to $68, while Telsey Advisory Group kept a Outperform rating on TJX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The TJX Companies Inc. is set at 1.85, with the Price to Sales ratio for TJX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.45. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 14.34, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.94. Price to Free Cash Flow for TJX in the course of the last twelve months was 49.92 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

TJX Stock Performance Analysis:

The TJX Companies Inc. [TJX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.08. With this latest performance, TJX shares dropped by -1.09% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 19.64% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 39.89% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TJX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.43, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.88, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.70 for The TJX Companies Inc. [TJX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 66.63, while it was recorded at 65.50 for the last single week of trading, and 59.93 for the last 200 days.

Insight into The TJX Companies Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The TJX Companies Inc. [TJX] shares currently have an operating margin of +1.81 and a Gross Margin at +23.66. The TJX Companies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +0.28.

Return on Total Capital for TJX is now 3.01, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 0.52. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 1.54, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.33. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, The TJX Companies Inc. [TJX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 265.80. Additionally, TJX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 72.66, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 50.31. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 224.19, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 61.29.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 152.14 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.17.The TJX Companies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

TJX Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, The TJX Companies Inc. posted -0.74/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.18/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -311.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TJX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The TJX Companies Inc. go to 63.31%.

The TJX Companies Inc. [TJX] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $72,151 million, or 92.90% of TJX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TJX stocks are: WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP with ownership of 100,370,181, which is approximately 2.824% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 94,584,686 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $6.29 billion in TJX stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $5.78 billion in TJX stock with ownership of nearly -14.866% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The TJX Companies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 817 institutional holders increased their position in The TJX Companies Inc. [NYSE:TJX] by around 82,508,730 shares. Additionally, 666 investors decreased positions by around 76,644,110 shares, while 190 investors held positions by with 925,493,978 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,084,646,818 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TJX stock had 237 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,378,732 shares, while 78 institutional investors sold positions of 10,383,821 shares during the same period.

