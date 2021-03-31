Surface Oncology Inc. [SURF] Revenue clocked in at $126.20 million, down -21.54% YTD: What’s Next?

Surface Oncology Inc. [NASDAQ: SURF] plunged by -$0.71 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $7.6883 during the day while it closed the day at $7.25. The company report on March 31, 2021 that Surface Oncology’s SRF617 Receives Orphan Drug Designation from FDA for Treatment of Pancreatic Cancer.

Surface Oncology (Nasdaq: SURF), a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company developing next-generation immunotherapies that target the tumor microenvironment, announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted Orphan Drug Designation for one of the company’s lead therapeutic candidates, SRF617, for the treatment of patients with pancreatic cancer.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

“We are pleased to receive this important designation from the FDA, which supports our conviction that new immunotherapies for pancreatic cancer are urgently needed,” said Alison O’Neill, M.D., senior vice president, clinical development at Surface Oncology. “We are very encouraged by our clinical progress to date with SRF617, a highly innovative therapy with the potential to promote anti-tumor immunity in patients with cancer. SRF617 is in Phase 1/1b studies across a variety of solid tumors, including combination studies with gemcitabine and abraxane in patients with pancreatic cancer.”.

Surface Oncology Inc. stock has also loss -16.67% of its value over the past 7 days. However, SURF stock has declined by -19.80% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 11.71% and lost -21.54% year-on date.

The market cap for SURF stock reached $311.90 million, with 40.71 million shares outstanding and 36.17 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.56M shares, SURF reached a trading volume of 2525733 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Surface Oncology Inc. [SURF]:

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for Surface Oncology Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 04, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wedbush raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on August 28, 2020, representing the official price target for Surface Oncology Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Surface Oncology Inc. is set at 0.84, with the Price to Sales ratio for SURF stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.47. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.89, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.07. Price to Free Cash Flow for SURF in the course of the last twelve months was 10.40 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 10.20.

SURF stock trade performance evaluation

Surface Oncology Inc. [SURF] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -16.67. With this latest performance, SURF shares dropped by -19.62% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 11.71% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 285.64% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SURF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.40, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 31.00, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.31 for Surface Oncology Inc. [SURF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.91, while it was recorded at 7.93 for the last single week of trading, and 8.04 for the last 200 days.

Surface Oncology Inc. [SURF]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Surface Oncology Inc. [SURF] shares currently have an operating margin of +48.82. Surface Oncology Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +47.03.

Return on Total Capital for SURF is now 42.96, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 42.65. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 55.87, with Return on Assets sitting at 34.02. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Surface Oncology Inc. [SURF] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 31.63. Additionally, SURF Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 24.03, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 22.69. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 28.08, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 21.33.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Surface Oncology Inc. [SURF] managed to generate an average of $1,163,471 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 86.80 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.72.Surface Oncology Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 10.20 and a Current Ratio set at 10.20.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Surface Oncology Inc. [SURF] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Surface Oncology Inc. posted 0.74/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.43/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 72.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SURF.

Surface Oncology Inc. [SURF]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $167 million, or 59.50% of SURF stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SURF stocks are: ATLAS VENTURE ASSOCIATES IX, LLC with ownership of 2,945,453, which is approximately -36.595% of the company’s market cap and around 1.10% of the total institutional ownership; ATLAS VENTURE ASSOCIATES XI, LLC, holding 2,945,453 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $21.36 million in SURF stocks shares; and ARK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $18.43 million in SURF stock with ownership of nearly 459.913% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Surface Oncology Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 67 institutional holders increased their position in Surface Oncology Inc. [NASDAQ:SURF] by around 11,961,222 shares. Additionally, 27 investors decreased positions by around 10,372,519 shares, while 7 investors held positions by with 768,906 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 23,102,647 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SURF stock had 43 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,573,065 shares, while 10 institutional investors sold positions of 954,321 shares during the same period.