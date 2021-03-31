SunTrust slashes price target on HighPoint Resources Corporation [HPR] – find out why.

HighPoint Resources Corporation [NYSE: HPR] jumped around 1.2 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $6.10 at the close of the session, up 24.49%. The company report on March 27, 2021 that Bonanza Creek Energy and HighPoint Resources Announce Expected Closing Date of Merger.

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE: BCEI) (the “Company” or “Bonanza Creek”) and HighPoint Resources Corporation (NYSE: HPR) (“HighPoint”) announced that they expect to close the previously announced merger (the “Merger”) on April 1, 2021. The closing of the Merger remains subject to the conditions set forth in HighPoint’s prepackaged plan of reorganization (the “Prepackaged Plan”), the Agreement and Plan of Merger, dated as of November 9, 2020, by and among Bonanza Creek, HighPoint, and Boron Merger Sub, Inc. (the “Merger Agreement”), the Transaction Support Agreement, dated as of November 9, 2020, by and among HighPoint, HighPoint Operating Corporation, Fifth Pocket Production, LLC, certain consenting holders of HighPoint Operating Corporation’s 7.0% Senior Notes due October 15, 2022 and 8.75% Senior Notes due June 15, 2025 (collectively, the “HighPoint Senior Notes”), and certain consenting HighPoint stockholders, and related transaction documents.

Based on the number of shares of HighPoint common stock outstanding as of the date of the Merger Agreement, the transaction implies an exchange ratio of 0.114 shares of Bonanza Creek common stock for each share of HighPoint common stock. Based on Bonanza Creek’s closing stock price of $36.39 on March 26, 2021, and the estimated exchange ratio of 0.114, in the Merger, each share of HighPoint common stock will receive Bonanza Creek common stock (or cash in lieu of fractional shares) with a value of $4.15.

HighPoint Resources Corporation stock is now -33.41% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. HPR Stock saw the intraday high of $8.99 and lowest of $4.20 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 37.50, which means current price is +45.24% above from all time high which was touched on 02/10/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 488.45K shares, HPR reached a trading volume of 12719500 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about HighPoint Resources Corporation [HPR]?

SunTrust have made an estimate for HighPoint Resources Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on March 09, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Imperial Capital dropped their target price from $3 to $1.50. The new note on the price target was released on February 28, 2020, representing the official price target for HighPoint Resources Corporation stock. On August 26, 2019, analysts decreased their price target for HPR shares from 4 to 2.50.

The Average True Range (ATR) for HighPoint Resources Corporation is set at 1.86, with the Price to Sales ratio for HPR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.11. Price to Free Cash Flow for HPR in the course of the last twelve months was 0.16 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

How has HPR stock performed recently?

HighPoint Resources Corporation [HPR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 23.23. With this latest performance, HPR shares dropped by -39.54% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -47.89% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -42.18% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HPR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.72, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.88, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.29 for HighPoint Resources Corporation [HPR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.31, while it was recorded at 7.16 for the last single week of trading, and 12.10 for the last 200 days.

HighPoint Resources Corporation [HPR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and HighPoint Resources Corporation [HPR] shares currently have an operating margin of -4.26 and a Gross Margin at +20.28. HighPoint Resources Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -464.95.

Return on Total Capital for HPR is now -0.83, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -91.25. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -231.26, with Return on Assets sitting at -75.33. Additionally, HPR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 110.99, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 93.37.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, HighPoint Resources Corporation [HPR] managed to generate an average of -$9,386,944 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.99 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.16.HighPoint Resources Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Earnings analysis for HighPoint Resources Corporation [HPR]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, HighPoint Resources Corporation posted -2.5/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -1.57/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -59.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HPR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for HighPoint Resources Corporation go to 31.00%.

Insider trade positions for HighPoint Resources Corporation [HPR]

There are presently around $15 million, or 56.20% of HPR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HPR stocks are: G.F.W. ENERGY XI, L.P. with ownership of 2,000,000, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 1.00% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 87,962 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.54 million in HPR stocks shares; and ARROWSTREET CAPITAL, LIMITED PARTNERSHIP, currently with $0.33 million in HPR stock with ownership of nearly -8.942% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in HighPoint Resources Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 13 institutional holders increased their position in HighPoint Resources Corporation [NYSE:HPR] by around 108,060 shares. Additionally, 41 investors decreased positions by around 468,016 shares, while 6 investors held positions by with 1,822,180 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 2,398,256 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HPR stock had 7 new institutional investments in for a total of 60,897 shares, while 30 institutional investors sold positions of 399,869 shares during the same period.