Wednesday, March 31, 2021
Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings Inc. [SONN] fell -6.95% so far this year. What now?

By Annabelle Farmer

Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: SONN] closed the trading session at $2.08 on 03/30/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $1.99, while the highest price level was $2.14. The company report on March 30, 2021 that Sonnet BioTherapeutics Provides 2021 Business Update.

Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONN) (“Sonnet” or the “Company”), a biopharmaceutical company developing innovative targeted biologic drugs, announced a business update on its ongoing programs.

“Last year we continued execution across our pipeline, and I am excited to share an update on our ongoing activities,” commented Pankaj Mohan, Ph.D., Founder and CEO. “This year we expect to be in the clinic with multiple programs, which we believe is an important milestone for patients.”.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -6.95 percent and weekly performance of -12.82 percent. The stock has been moved at -17.98 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -10.56 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -12.45 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.12M shares, SONN reached to a volume of 1373073 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings Inc. [SONN]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings Inc. is set at 0.21, with the Price to Sales ratio for SONN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.64.

SONN stock trade performance evaluation

Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings Inc. [SONN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -12.82. With this latest performance, SONN shares dropped by -10.56% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -17.98% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -81.85% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SONN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.81, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 31.66, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.64 for Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings Inc. [SONN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.60, while it was recorded at 2.29 for the last single week of trading, and 2.76 for the last 200 days.

Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings Inc. [SONN]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 0.50.

Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings Inc. [SONN]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1 million, or 2.70% of SONN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SONN stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 246,555, which is approximately 2.454% of the company’s market cap and around 4.02% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 135,963 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.28 million in SONN stocks shares; and ADVISORY SERVICES NETWORK, LLC, currently with $51000.0 in SONN stock with ownership of nearly 32.291% of the company’s market capitalization.

10 institutional holders increased their position in Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:SONN] by around 109,102 shares. Additionally, 9 investors decreased positions by around 55,623 shares, while 4 investors held positions by with 292,822 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 457,547 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SONN stock had 7 new institutional investments in for a total of 50,071 shares, while 8 institutional investors sold positions of 55,544 shares during the same period.

