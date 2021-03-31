Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. [SHIP] gain 100.89% so far this year. What now?

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. [NASDAQ: SHIP] stock went on an upward path that rose over 6.93% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -2.70%. The company report on March 30, 2021 that Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. Acquires its 15th Capesize Vessel and Receives Bank Commitment Letter.

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: SHIP) announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement with an unaffiliated third party to purchase a modern Capesize vessel (the “Vessel”). Upon delivery of this acquisition, as well as the previously announced vessel purchases, the size of the Company’s fleet will increase to 15 Capesize vessels with an aggregate cargo capacity of approximately 2.65 million dwt.

The Vessel was built in 2012 at a reputable shipyard in Japan, has a cargo-carrying capacity of approximately 181,300 deadweight tons (“dwt”) and shall be renamed M/V Hellasship. The Vessel is expected to be delivered towards the end of April 2021, subject to the satisfaction of certain customary closing conditions. The ballast water system installation of the Vessel was completed by the current owner and, therefore, no additional costs are envisaged for the Vessel to comply with the relevant regulations. The gross purchase price of $28.6 million is expected to be funded with cash at hand or by a combination of cash at hand and proceeds from new loan facilities.

Over the last 12 months, SHIP stock dropped by -79.70%. The average equity rating for SHIP stock is currently 3.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $178.61 million, with 67.90 million shares outstanding and 62.54 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 21.80M shares, SHIP stock reached a trading volume of 7686707 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. [SHIP]:

Maxim Group have made an estimate for Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on July 08, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Maxim Group raised their target price from $10 to $4. The new note on the price target was released on May 22, 2019, representing the official price target for Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. stock. On November 07, 2017, analysts increased their price target for SHIP shares from 2 to 3.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. is set at 0.15, with the Price to Sales ratio for SHIP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.56. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.77, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.14.

SHIP Stock Performance Analysis:

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. [SHIP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.70. With this latest performance, SHIP shares dropped by -10.74% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 136.22% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -79.70% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SHIP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.74, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.29, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.10 for Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. [SHIP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.2370, while it was recorded at 1.0720 for the last single week of trading, and 1.0306 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. [SHIP] shares currently have an operating margin of -0.42 and a Gross Margin at +11.67. Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -28.98.

Return on Total Capital for SHIP is now -0.11, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -11.40. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -29.24, with Return on Assets sitting at -6.35. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. [SHIP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 192.57. Additionally, SHIP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 65.82, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 62.42. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 192.57, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 65.82.

SHIP Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. posted -4.96/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -5.04/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 1.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SHIP.

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. [SHIP] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1 million, or 2.50% of SHIP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SHIP stocks are: SQUAREPOINT OPS LLC with ownership of 381,792, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 59.60% of the total institutional ownership; TWO SIGMA SECURITIES, LLC, holding 58,233 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $63000.0 in SHIP stocks shares; and ETRADE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $55000.0 in SHIP stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 8 institutional holders increased their position in Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. [NASDAQ:SHIP] by around 552,306 shares. Additionally, 4 investors decreased positions by around 5,405,213 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 5,346,881 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 610,638 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SHIP stock had 7 new institutional investments in for a total of 548,343 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 5,398,953 shares during the same period.