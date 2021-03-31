Robert W. Baird slashes price target on Gritstone Oncology Inc. [GRTS] – find out why.

Gritstone Oncology Inc. [NASDAQ: GRTS] loss -10.54% on the last trading session, reaching $8.83 price per share at the time. The company report on March 29, 2021 that Gritstone Announces First Person Dosed with its Second-Generation COVID-19 Vaccine in Phase 1 Study Conducted and Supported by NIAID/IDCRC.

– Preliminary Data from Phase 1 Study of CORAL Expected Mid-year –.

– Study will Assess Antibody and CD8+ T Cell Responses to Spike and Additional Non-Spike Antigens from SARS-CoV-2 with Aim of Augmenting Clinical Protection Against Spike Variants of Concern –.

Gritstone Oncology Inc. represents 39.37 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $398.41 million with the latest information. GRTS stock price has been found in the range of $8.47 to $9.86.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.27M shares, GRTS reached a trading volume of 1775061 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Gritstone Oncology Inc. [GRTS]:

Robert W. Baird have made an estimate for Gritstone Oncology Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 20, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Robert W. Baird raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on July 26, 2019, representing the official price target for Gritstone Oncology Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Gritstone Oncology Inc. is set at 1.18, with the Price to Sales ratio for GRTS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 99.60. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.08, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.79.

Trading performance analysis for GRTS stock

Gritstone Oncology Inc. [GRTS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -31.87. With this latest performance, GRTS shares dropped by -37.29% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 235.74% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 54.37% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GRTS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 28.51, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 21.70, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 34.98 for Gritstone Oncology Inc. [GRTS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 15.51, while it was recorded at 10.31 for the last single week of trading, and 6.71 for the last 200 days.

Gritstone Oncology Inc. [GRTS]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Gritstone Oncology Inc. [GRTS] shares currently have an operating margin of -2626.13. Gritstone Oncology Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2608.72.

Return on Total Capital for GRTS is now -60.64, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -61.71. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -69.96, with Return on Assets sitting at -51.88. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Gritstone Oncology Inc. [GRTS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 15.05. Additionally, GRTS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 13.08, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 11.33. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 11.53, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 10.02.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Gritstone Oncology Inc. [GRTS] managed to generate an average of -$623,160 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 16.75 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.02.Gritstone Oncology Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.50 and a Current Ratio set at 6.50.

Gritstone Oncology Inc. [GRTS]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Gritstone Oncology Inc. posted -0.71/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.73/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 2.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GRTS.

An analysis of insider ownership at Gritstone Oncology Inc. [GRTS]

There are presently around $290 million, or 66.20% of GRTS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GRTS stocks are: VERSANT VENTURE MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 4,450,638, which is approximately 43.433% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; ECOR1 CAPITAL, LLC, holding 3,421,287 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $30.21 million in GRTS stocks shares; and REDMILE GROUP, LLC, currently with $27.02 million in GRTS stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Gritstone Oncology Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 41 institutional holders increased their position in Gritstone Oncology Inc. [NASDAQ:GRTS] by around 12,233,790 shares. Additionally, 37 investors decreased positions by around 2,452,541 shares, while 10 investors held positions by with 18,190,542 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 32,876,873 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GRTS stock had 20 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,960,982 shares, while 15 institutional investors sold positions of 427,145 shares during the same period.