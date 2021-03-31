ProQR Therapeutics N.V. [PRQR] moved down -8.94: Why It’s Important

ProQR Therapeutics N.V. [NASDAQ: PRQR] slipped around -0.7 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $7.13 at the close of the session, down -8.94%. The company report on March 31, 2021 that ProQR Prices $90 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Ordinary Shares.

ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (Nasdaq: PRQR), a company dedicated to changing lives through the creation of transformative RNA therapies for inherited retinal diseases (IRDs), announced the pricing of its previously announced underwritten public offering of 13,846,154 ordinary shares at a price to the public of $6.50 per share. All of the shares are being offered by ProQR. In addition, ProQR has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to 2,076,923 additional ordinary shares at the public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions. Gross proceeds from the offering are expected to be approximately $90 million, assuming no exercise of the underwriters’ option to purchase additional shares.

Citigroup and Evercore ISI are acting as joint lead bookrunning managers for the offering. Stifel and Cantor are acting as joint bookrunning managers for the offering. JMP Securities is acting as lead manager and H.C. Wainwright & Co. is acting as co-manager for the offering. The offering is expected to close on April 2, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.

ProQR Therapeutics N.V. stock is now 69.76% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. PRQR Stock saw the intraday high of $7.70 and lowest of $7.00 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 9.46, which means current price is +78.25% above from all time high which was touched on 03/25/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 3.42M shares, PRQR reached a trading volume of 2378274 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about ProQR Therapeutics N.V. [PRQR]?

Citigroup have made an estimate for ProQR Therapeutics N.V. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 25, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on November 03, 2020, representing the official price target for ProQR Therapeutics N.V. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $21 to $25, while Chardan Capital Markets kept a Buy rating on PRQR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ProQR Therapeutics N.V. is set at 0.74, with the Price to Sales ratio for PRQR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 39.17. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.32, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.46.

How has PRQR stock performed recently?

ProQR Therapeutics N.V. [PRQR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 32.04. With this latest performance, PRQR shares gained by 50.11% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 44.62% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 3.63% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PRQR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.09, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.94, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.04 for ProQR Therapeutics N.V. [PRQR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.23, while it was recorded at 7.61 for the last single week of trading, and 4.92 for the last 200 days.

ProQR Therapeutics N.V. [PRQR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for PRQR is now -51.00, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -46.36. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -60.41, with Return on Assets sitting at -42.01. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, ProQR Therapeutics N.V. [PRQR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 60.04. Additionally, PRQR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 37.52, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 34.72. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 55.84, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 34.89.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, ProQR Therapeutics N.V. [PRQR] managed to generate an average of -$352,945 per employee.ProQR Therapeutics N.V.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 7.80 and a Current Ratio set at 7.80.

Earnings analysis for ProQR Therapeutics N.V. [PRQR]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, ProQR Therapeutics N.V. posted -0.32/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.34/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 5.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PRQR.

Insider trade positions for ProQR Therapeutics N.V. [PRQR]

There are presently around $188 million, or 67.40% of PRQR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PRQR stocks are: RTW INVESTMENTS, LP with ownership of 5,009,768, which is approximately 0.736% of the company’s market cap and around 2.95% of the total institutional ownership; ADAGE CAPITAL PARTNERS GP, L.L.C., holding 4,550,062 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $32.44 million in PRQR stocks shares; and WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, currently with $24.64 million in PRQR stock with ownership of nearly -26.819% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in ProQR Therapeutics N.V. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 22 institutional holders increased their position in ProQR Therapeutics N.V. [NASDAQ:PRQR] by around 2,653,523 shares. Additionally, 25 investors decreased positions by around 4,254,731 shares, while 10 investors held positions by with 19,505,544 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 26,413,798 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PRQR stock had 14 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,288,653 shares, while 11 institutional investors sold positions of 2,353,020 shares during the same period.