Piper Sandler lifts Omnicell Inc. [OMCL] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Omnicell Inc. [NASDAQ: OMCL] price plunged by -6.77 percent to reach at -$9.38. The company report on March 3, 2021 that The Christ Hospital Health Network Selects Omnicell’s Central Pharmacy Dispensing Service to Enhance Medication Inventory Management.

Expanded Partnership Demonstrates Value of Technology-Enabled Services and Autonomous Pharmacy Vision.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

Omnicell, Inc. (Nasdaq:OMCL), a leading provider of medication management solutions and adherence tools for health systems and pharmacies, announced continued growth for the Company’s cloud-based solutions and technology-enabled services as it continues to drive market adoption of the Autonomous Pharmacy vision.

A sum of 1020261 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 416.13K shares. Omnicell Inc. shares reached a high of $139.675 and dropped to a low of $128.75 until finishing in the latest session at $129.12.

The one-year OMCL stock forecast points to a potential upside of 7.03. The average equity rating for OMCL stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Omnicell Inc. [OMCL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for OMCL shares is $138.88 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on OMCL stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Omnicell Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on February 02, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Berenberg raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on December 08, 2020, representing the official price target for Omnicell Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $95, while Cantor Fitzgerald analysts kept a Neutral rating on OMCL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Omnicell Inc. is set at 5.22, with the Price to Sales ratio for OMCL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.12. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.67, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 11.49. Price to Free Cash Flow for OMCL in the course of the last twelve months was 33.48 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.70.

OMCL Stock Performance Analysis:

Omnicell Inc. [OMCL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.06. With this latest performance, OMCL shares dropped by -0.22% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 80.21% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 101.94% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OMCL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.16, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.12, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.39 for Omnicell Inc. [OMCL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 129.82, while it was recorded at 136.50 for the last single week of trading, and 96.16 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Omnicell Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Omnicell Inc. [OMCL] shares currently have an operating margin of +5.10 and a Gross Margin at +46.61. Omnicell Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.61.

Return on Total Capital for OMCL is now 3.71, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.65. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 3.55, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.10. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Omnicell Inc. [OMCL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 54.60. Additionally, OMCL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 35.32, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 28.96. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 53.34, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 34.50.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Omnicell Inc. [OMCL] managed to generate an average of $11,257 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.16 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.58.Omnicell Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.70 and a Current Ratio set at 3.00.

OMCL Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Omnicell Inc. posted 0.66/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.53/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 24.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for OMCL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Omnicell Inc. go to 15.00%.

Omnicell Inc. [OMCL] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $5,620 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of OMCL stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 6,663,069, which is approximately 2.664% of the company’s market cap and around 2.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 4,492,384 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $580.06 million in OMCL stocks shares; and WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, currently with $324.04 million in OMCL stock with ownership of nearly -18.744% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Omnicell Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 165 institutional holders increased their position in Omnicell Inc. [NASDAQ:OMCL] by around 4,716,013 shares. Additionally, 170 investors decreased positions by around 4,477,777 shares, while 43 investors held positions by with 34,330,092 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 43,523,882 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. OMCL stock had 76 new institutional investments in for a total of 938,231 shares, while 29 institutional investors sold positions of 845,332 shares during the same period.