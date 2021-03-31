Muscle Maker Inc. [GRIL] is 26.86% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Muscle Maker Inc. [NASDAQ: GRIL] traded at a low on 03/30/21, posting a -8.64 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $2.22. The company report on March 30, 2021 that Muscle Maker Grill Acquires Superfit Foods – Florida Based Meal Prep Business.

Fast casual brand expands non-traditional growth strategy with new meal prep business model.

Muscle Maker, Inc. (Nasdaq: GRIL) the parent company of Muscle Maker Grill, a fast-casual concept known for serving “healthier for you” meals, announced it has acquired Superfit Foods, LLC (www.superfitfoods.com), a unique meal prep business located in northern Florida which produced over 220,000 meals in 2020. The acquisition of Superfit Foods is on the heels of Muscle Maker Grill’s recent announcement that it has partnered with Happy Meal Prep to begin shipping its “healthier for you” fully prepared meal prep options right to the doorsteps of millions of potential customers throughout the Northeast.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 1365917 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Muscle Maker Inc. stands at 10.85% while the volatility over the past one month is 9.36%.

The market cap for GRIL stock reached $25.51 million, with 11.59 million shares outstanding and 9.34 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 708.81K shares, GRIL reached a trading volume of 1365917 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Muscle Maker Inc. [GRIL]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for Muscle Maker Inc. is set at 0.23, with the Price to Sales ratio for GRIL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.43. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.41, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.53.

How has GRIL stock performed recently?

Muscle Maker Inc. [GRIL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.26. With this latest performance, GRIL shares dropped by -8.26% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 53.10% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 16.84% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GRIL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.37, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.84, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.17 for Muscle Maker Inc. [GRIL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.36, while it was recorded at 2.31 for the last single week of trading, and 2.17 for the last 200 days.

Muscle Maker Inc. [GRIL]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Muscle Maker Inc. [GRIL] shares currently have an operating margin of -73.68 and a Gross Margin at +11.91. Muscle Maker Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -572.39.

Return on Total Capital for GRIL is now -443.76, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -12,714.61. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Muscle Maker Inc. [GRIL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 560.03. Additionally, GRIL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 84.85, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 21.98. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 128.29, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 19.44.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 25.19 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.92.Muscle Maker Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

Insider trade positions for Muscle Maker Inc. [GRIL]

There are presently around $2 million, or 7.30% of GRIL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GRIL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 487,573, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 3.50% of the total institutional ownership; GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 162,492 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.36 million in GRIL stocks shares; and INSIGHT ADVISORS, LLC/ PA, currently with $0.23 million in GRIL stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

10 institutional holders increased their position in Muscle Maker Inc. [NASDAQ:GRIL] by around 868,566 shares. Additionally, 3 investors decreased positions by around 11,249 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 1,315 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 881,130 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GRIL stock had 7 new institutional investments in for a total of 860,195 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 11,002 shares during the same period.