MP Materials Corp. [MP] Revenue clocked in at $134.30 million, up 6.65% YTD: What’s Next?

MP Materials Corp. [NYSE: MP] surged by $0.76 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $34.54 during the day while it closed the day at $34.31. The company report on March 24, 2021 that MP Materials Announces Pricing of $600 Million Green Convertible Senior Notes Offering.

MP Materials Corp. (NYSE: MP) (“MP Materials” or the “Company”) announced the pricing of an offering of $600 million principal amount of its 0.25% Green Convertible Senior Notes due 2026 (the “notes”) through a private offering to qualified institutional buyers pursuant to Rule 144A under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”). MP Materials has also granted the initial purchasers an option to purchase, exercisable within the 30-day period immediately following the pricing date of the offering, up to an additional $90 million principal amount of notes. The offering is expected to close on March 26, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.

The notes will be senior unsecured obligations of MP Materials, and interest will be payable semi-annually in arrears on April 1 and October 1 of each year, beginning on October 1, 2021. The notes will mature on April 1, 2026, unless earlier converted, redeemed or repurchased. MP Materials may redeem for cash all or any portion of the notes, at MP Materials’ option, on or after April 5, 2024, if the last reported sale price of MP Materials’ common stock (the “common stock”) has been at least 130% of the conversion price then in effect for at least 20 trading days (whether or not consecutive) during any 30 consecutive trading day period (including the last trading day of such period) at a redemption price equal to 100% of the principal amount of the notes to be redeemed, plus accrued and unpaid interest.

MP Materials Corp. stock has also loss -7.02% of its value over the past 7 days. However, MP stock has inclined by 0.59% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 142.47% and gained 6.65% year-on date.

The market cap for MP stock reached $6.06 billion, with 189.39 million shares outstanding and 110.63 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.83M shares, MP reached a trading volume of 11043975 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MP shares is $47.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MP stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cowen have made an estimate for MP Materials Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on March 10, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on March 09, 2021, representing the official price target for MP Materials Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $57, while Morgan Stanley analysts kept a Overweight rating on MP stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for MP Materials Corp. is set at 4.81, with the Price to Sales ratio for MP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 45.13. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.61, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.94. Price to Free Cash Flow for MP in the course of the last twelve months was 1836.52 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 12.30.

MP Materials Corp. [MP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.02. With this latest performance, MP shares dropped by -25.74% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 142.47% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.88, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.32, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.58 for MP Materials Corp. [MP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 38.16, while it was recorded at 34.50 for the last single week of trading.

MP Materials Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 12.30 and a Current Ratio set at 13.00.

There are presently around $3,768 million, or 63.50% of MP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MP stocks are: JHL CAPITAL GROUP LLC with ownership of 47,539,477, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 1.50% of the total institutional ownership; QVT FINANCIAL LP, holding 22,822,806 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $783.05 million in MP stocks shares; and FORTRESS INVESTMENT GROUP LLC, currently with $341.9 million in MP stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

114 institutional holders increased their position in MP Materials Corp. [NYSE:MP] by around 100,692,881 shares. Additionally, 54 investors decreased positions by around 9,138,097 shares, while 2 investors held positions by with 8,300 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 109,822,678 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MP stock had 82 new institutional investments in for a total of 90,418,897 shares, while 30 institutional investors sold positions of 5,079,861 shares during the same period.