Monopar Therapeutics Inc. [MNPR] Stock trading around $6.70 per share: What’s Next?

Monopar Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: MNPR] stock went on an upward path that rose over 16.32% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -0.15%. The company report on March 30, 2021 that Monopar’s uPA Antibody Fragment Radiotracer Shows Potential for PET Imaging of Breast Cancer in Preclinical Study.

Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: MNPR), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on developing proprietary therapeutics designed to extend life or improve the quality of life for cancer patients, announced the publication of a peer-reviewed study titled “Engineered Antibody Fragment against the Urokinase Plasminogen Activator for Fast Delineation of Triple-Negative Breast Cancer by Positron Emission Tomography.” Urokinase plasminogen activator (uPA) is an established biomarker in current breast cancer clinical practice guidelines and its presence is used to select appropriate drug treatment. This study demonstrates the potential to identify breast cancers with uPA overexpression and monitor uPA activity during treatment using PET imaging and Monopar’s uPA antibody fragment radiotracer. Monopar has a panel of proprietary antibodies and antibody fragments to uPA and its receptor uPAR (such as MNPR-101).

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

uPA and its receptor uPAR work together to drive aggressive tumor invasion, leading to metastasis, morbidity, and mortality in breast and other cancers. However, uPA is difficult to measure and currently requires a substantial amount of fresh frozen tissue. Monopar’s antibody fragment (ATN-291 F(ab’)2) conjugated to a copper radiotracer enabled rapid PET visualization of tumors with uPA overexpression in a human breast cancer model in mice. PET imaging may expand the current application of uPA as a breast cancer biomarker and enable the monitoring of tumor uPA expression during treatment.

Over the last 12 months, MNPR stock dropped by -7.14%. The average equity rating for MNPR stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $75.64 million, with 11.12 million shares outstanding and 3.03 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 243.56K shares, MNPR stock reached a trading volume of 3251978 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Monopar Therapeutics Inc. [MNPR]:

ROTH Capital have made an estimate for Monopar Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 28, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Monopar Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.75 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.27, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.59.

MNPR Stock Performance Analysis:

Monopar Therapeutics Inc. [MNPR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.15. With this latest performance, MNPR shares dropped by -6.42% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 35.90% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -7.14% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MNPR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.86, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.16, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.28 for Monopar Therapeutics Inc. [MNPR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.50, while it was recorded at 6.37 for the last single week of trading, and 6.40 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Monopar Therapeutics Inc. Fundamentals:

Return on Total Capital for MNPR is now -45.97, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -44.52. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -44.52, with Return on Assets sitting at -41.72.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Monopar Therapeutics Inc. [MNPR] managed to generate an average of -$630,457 per employee.Monopar Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 29.70 and a Current Ratio set at 29.70.

MNPR Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Monopar Therapeutics Inc. posted -0.1/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.11/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 9.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MNPR.

Monopar Therapeutics Inc. [MNPR] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $0 million, or 0.60% of MNPR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MNPR stocks are: NORTHERN TRUST CORP with ownership of 58,793, which is approximately -9.197% of the company’s market cap and around 2.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 5,391 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $36000.0 in MNPR stocks shares; and MORGAN STANLEY, currently with $21000.0 in MNPR stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Monopar Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 4 institutional holders increased their position in Monopar Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:MNPR] by around 3,815 shares. Additionally, 2 investors decreased positions by around 9,252 shares, while 2 investors held positions by with 56,872 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 69,939 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MNPR stock had 2 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,122 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.