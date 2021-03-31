Micron Technology Inc. [MU] Revenue clocked in at $22.06 billion, up 15.18% YTD: What’s Next?

Micron Technology Inc. [NASDAQ: MU] price plunged by -1.59 percent to reach at -$1.4. The company report on March 23, 2021 that Micron Achieves Comprehensive Global Pay Equity For All Underrepresented Groups.

Pay gap eliminated in total employee compensation across base pay, bonuses and stock rewards.

Micron Technology, Inc. (Nasdaq: MU), today announced that it has reached comprehensive global pay equity in total employee compensation across base, bonuses and stock rewards. Last year, the company set a goal to achieve pay equity for all employees as a key pillar of its diversity, equality and inclusion initiative. In line with the company’s commitment to drive equal pay, inclusive benefits and fairness in its people practices, this new milestone reinforces Micron’s focus and commitment to create an environment where every team member is valued and respected.

A sum of 21643790 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 20.25M shares. Micron Technology Inc. shares reached a high of $88.2499 and dropped to a low of $85.77 until finishing in the latest session at $86.59.

The one-year MU stock forecast points to a potential upside of 20.49. The average equity rating for MU stock is currently 1.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Micron Technology Inc. [MU]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MU shares is $108.90 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MU stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Daiwa Securities have made an estimate for Micron Technology Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 18, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on January 08, 2021, representing the official price target for Micron Technology Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $80 to $90, while Cowen kept a Outperform rating on MU stock. On January 05, 2021, analysts increased their price target for MU shares from 35 to 100.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Micron Technology Inc. is set at 4.45, with the Price to Sales ratio for MU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.20. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.42, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.58.

MU Stock Performance Analysis:

Micron Technology Inc. [MU] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.14. With this latest performance, MU shares dropped by -5.40% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 76.21% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 99.15% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.93, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.39, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.42 for Micron Technology Inc. [MU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 85.92, while it was recorded at 85.41 for the last single week of trading, and 63.03 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Micron Technology Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Micron Technology Inc. [MU] shares currently have an operating margin of +14.33 and a Gross Margin at +30.57. Micron Technology Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +12.54.

Return on Total Capital for MU is now 6.91, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 6.23. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.18, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.24. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Micron Technology Inc. [MU] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 18.40. Additionally, MU Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 15.54, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 13.37. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 17.71, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 14.96.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Micron Technology Inc. [MU] managed to generate an average of $67,175 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.03 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.42.Micron Technology Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.90 and a Current Ratio set at 2.90.

MU Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Micron Technology Inc. posted 0.45/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.37/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 21.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MU. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Micron Technology Inc. go to 27.65%.

Micron Technology Inc. [MU] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $80,686 million, or 85.80% of MU stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MU stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 87,622,245, which is approximately -1.271% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 81,899,747 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $7.09 billion in MU stocks shares; and PRIMECAP MANAGEMENT CO/CA/, currently with $4.2 billion in MU stock with ownership of nearly -3.684% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Micron Technology Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 666 institutional holders increased their position in Micron Technology Inc. [NASDAQ:MU] by around 85,316,390 shares. Additionally, 446 investors decreased positions by around 66,368,036 shares, while 140 investors held positions by with 780,131,924 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 931,816,350 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MU stock had 283 new institutional investments in for a total of 26,044,721 shares, while 79 institutional investors sold positions of 8,171,548 shares during the same period.