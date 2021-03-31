Market cap of Vizio Holding Corp. [VZIO] reaches 2.16B – now what?

Vizio Holding Corp. [NYSE: VZIO] jumped around 2.91 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $24.72 at the close of the session, up 13.34%. The company report on March 29, 2021 that VIZIO Announces Closing of Initial Public Offering.

VIZIO Holding Corp. (“VIZIO”) (NYSE: VZIO) announced the closing of its initial public offering of 12,250,000 shares of its Class A common stock at a price to the public of $21.00 per share, which includes 7,560,000 shares of its Class A common stock offered by VIZIO and 4,690,000 shares of VIZIO’s Class A common stock offered by certain selling stockholders. VIZIO did not receive any proceeds from any sales of shares by the selling stockholders. The shares began trading on the New York Stock Exchange on March 25, 2021 under the symbol “VZIO”.

J.P. Morgan and BofA Securities acted as lead book-running managers for the offering. Wells Fargo Securities and Guggenheim Securities acted as book-running managers for the offering. Needham & Company and Piper Sandler acted as joint lead managers, and Roth Capital Partners acted as co-manager for the offering.

Compared to the average trading volume of 4.21M shares, VZIO reached a trading volume of 1546647 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Vizio Holding Corp. [VZIO]?

How has VZIO stock performed recently?

Vizio Holding Corp. [VZIO]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals