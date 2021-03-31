Wednesday, March 31, 2021
type here...
Companies

Market cap of Vizio Holding Corp. [VZIO] reaches 2.16B – now what?

By Annabelle Farmer

Must read

Stock Stories

What Makes Zoom Video Communications Inc.’s ZM Stock A Game-Changer?

Brandon Evans - 0
A new solution for corporate clients has been developed by Zoom Video Communications (ZM). As a result of this, the ZM stock will switch...
Read more
US Equities

What Happens When A Company Issues New Shares? FPO Insight

Caleb Clifford - 0
What Happens When A Company Issues New Shares? Well, The price of a company's stock declines as it issues new shares to sell to...
Read more

Vizio Holding Corp. [NYSE: VZIO] jumped around 2.91 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $24.72 at the close of the session, up 13.34%. The company report on March 29, 2021 that VIZIO Announces Closing of Initial Public Offering.

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now.

VIZIO Holding Corp. (“VIZIO”) (NYSE: VZIO) announced the closing of its initial public offering of 12,250,000 shares of its Class A common stock at a price to the public of $21.00 per share, which includes 7,560,000 shares of its Class A common stock offered by VIZIO and 4,690,000 shares of VIZIO’s Class A common stock offered by certain selling stockholders. VIZIO did not receive any proceeds from any sales of shares by the selling stockholders. The shares began trading on the New York Stock Exchange on March 25, 2021 under the symbol “VZIO”.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market

Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...

Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing.

Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. .

Sponsored

J.P. Morgan and BofA Securities acted as lead book-running managers for the offering. Wells Fargo Securities and Guggenheim Securities acted as book-running managers for the offering. Needham & Company and Piper Sandler acted as joint lead managers, and Roth Capital Partners acted as co-manager for the offering.

Compared to the average trading volume of 4.21M shares, VZIO reached a trading volume of 1546647 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Vizio Holding Corp. [VZIO]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for Vizio Holding Corp. is set at 3.07

How has VZIO stock performed recently?

Vizio Holding Corp. [VZIO]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now.

Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Day!

Join now to get the NewsHeater.com pre-market morning brief 100% free

Previous articleMarket Analysts see HP Inc. [HPQ] gaining to $38. Time to buy?

More articles

Companies

Market Analysts see HP Inc. [HPQ] gaining to $38. Time to buy?

Brandon Evans - 0
HP Inc. traded at a high on 03/30/21, posting a 1.58 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $31.56. The company...
Read more
Companies

why Delta Air Lines Inc. [DAL] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $49.67

Caleb Clifford - 0
Delta Air Lines Inc. jumped around 1.58 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $48.90 at the close of the session, up 3.34%....
Read more
Companies

why Moderna Inc. [MRNA] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $174.25

Edison Baldwin - 0
Moderna Inc. slipped around -4.93 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $118.49 at the close of the session, down -3.99%. The company...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest article

US Equities

What Happens When A Company Issues New Shares? FPO Insight

Caleb Clifford - 0
What Happens When A Company Issues New Shares? Well, The price of a company's stock declines as it issues new shares to sell to...
Read more
Stock Stories

What Makes Zoom Video Communications Inc.’s ZM Stock A Game-Changer?

Brandon Evans - 0
A new solution for corporate clients has been developed by Zoom Video Communications (ZM). As a result of this, the ZM stock will switch...
Read more
US Equities

It’s Not A Fantasy To Think That Quantum Corporation (QMCO) Has Big Future Potential

Annabelle Farmer - 0
In early 2021 Quantum Corporation (QMCO) shares gained a substantial boost, suggesting the Quantum Corporation may continue to grow on the back of significant...
Read more
Equity Analysis

Here Is How MongoDB Inc. (MDB) Will Keep Your Portfolio Healthy

Misty Lee - 0
MongoDB Inc. (MDB) posted a strong fiscal year-end and fourth-quarter report. The company is growing revenues at double-digit rates and is expecting further growth....
Read more
US Equities

Peloton Interactive (PTON) Is Going To Start Selling Exercise Bikes In Australia

Annabelle Farmer - 0
Peloton Interactive (PTON) announced plans to enter the Asia Pacific region by launching in Australia. A press release on the company's website has launched...
Read more

Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Day!

Join now to get the NewsHeater.com pre-market morning brief 100% free

© DBT NEWS PVT. All rights reserved. DBTNEWS® is a registered trademark.

Editor Picks

US Equities

What Happens When A Company Issues New Shares? FPO Insight

Caleb Clifford - 0
What Happens When A Company Issues New Shares? Well, The price of a company's stock declines as it issues new shares to sell to...
Read more
Stock Stories

What Makes Zoom Video Communications Inc.’s ZM Stock A Game-Changer?

Brandon Evans - 0
A new solution for corporate clients has been developed by Zoom Video Communications (ZM). As a result of this, the ZM stock will switch...
Read more

Popular Category

Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Day!

Join now to get the Newsheater.com pre-market morning brief 100% free

We do not sell or share your information with anyone.