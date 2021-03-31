Market cap of United Airlines Holdings Inc. [UAL] reaches 18.28B – now what?

United Airlines Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: UAL] gained 3.58% on the last trading session, reaching $58.21 price per share at the time. The company report on March 29, 2021 that United Returns to JFK With Coast-to-Coast Flights and the Most Premium Seats From the NYC Area.

Flights feature a reconfigured Boeing 767-300ER airplane with 46 business class seats and 22 United Premium Plus® seats.

United now provides service from all three major airports in New York City area.

United Airlines Holdings Inc. represents 318.48 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $18.28 billion with the latest information. UAL stock price has been found in the range of $56.48 to $58.50.

If compared to the average trading volume of 16.25M shares, UAL reached a trading volume of 12563868 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about United Airlines Holdings Inc. [UAL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UAL shares is $53.78 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UAL stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for United Airlines Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 22, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on January 11, 2021, representing the official price target for United Airlines Holdings Inc. stock. On December 16, 2020, analysts decreased their price target for UAL shares from 47 to 44.

The Average True Range (ATR) for United Airlines Holdings Inc. is set at 3.14, with the Price to Sales ratio for UAL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.19. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.90, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 37.19.

Trading performance analysis for UAL stock

United Airlines Holdings Inc. [UAL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.08. With this latest performance, UAL shares gained by 9.19% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 61.96% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 93.00% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UAL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.43, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.66, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.89 for United Airlines Holdings Inc. [UAL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 49.69, while it was recorded at 56.22 for the last single week of trading, and 40.81 for the last 200 days.

United Airlines Holdings Inc. [UAL]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and United Airlines Holdings Inc. [UAL] shares currently have an operating margin of -62.19 and a Gross Margin at -55.46. United Airlines Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -46.04.

Return on Total Capital for UAL is now -26.59, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -21.11. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -80.83, with Return on Assets sitting at -11.52. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, United Airlines Holdings Inc. [UAL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 568.64. Additionally, UAL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 85.04, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 51.33. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 523.26, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 78.26.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, United Airlines Holdings Inc. [UAL] managed to generate an average of -$95,013 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 11.55 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.25.United Airlines Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

United Airlines Holdings Inc. [UAL]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, United Airlines Holdings Inc. posted -2.57/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -3.47/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 25.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for UAL.

An analysis of insider ownership at United Airlines Holdings Inc. [UAL]

There are presently around $11,452 million, or 63.70% of UAL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of UAL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 29,978,771, which is approximately 2.087% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; PRIMECAP MANAGEMENT CO/CA/, holding 28,448,950 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.66 billion in UAL stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $903.87 million in UAL stock with ownership of nearly -3.595% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in United Airlines Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 308 institutional holders increased their position in United Airlines Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:UAL] by around 30,284,242 shares. Additionally, 198 investors decreased positions by around 12,670,940 shares, while 93 investors held positions by with 153,773,981 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 196,729,163 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. UAL stock had 135 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,887,262 shares, while 47 institutional investors sold positions of 2,162,338 shares during the same period.